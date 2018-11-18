wrestling / News
Highlights From Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series
– Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey fought an intense match at Survivor Series, but it was the post-match actions of Flair that got people talking. Rousey won the match via disqualification after a frustrated Flair grabbed a kendo stick and smacked Rousey with it.
After the bell rang, Flair continued her attack on Rousey and hit a Natural Selection on Rousey onto a chair. She then wrapped the chair around Flair’s head and stomped on it, then left. Rousey had to struggle to get back to her feet but left under her own power.
Our live, ongoing report from the match is here.
