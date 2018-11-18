Highlights From Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series

– Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey fought an intense match at Survivor Series, but it was the post-match actions of Flair that got people talking. Rousey won the match via disqualification after a frustrated Flair grabbed a kendo stick and smacked Rousey with it.

After the bell rang, Flair continued her attack on Rousey and hit a Natural Selection on Rousey onto a chair. She then wrapped the chair around Flair’s head and stomped on it, then left. Rousey had to struggle to get back to her feet but left under her own power.

