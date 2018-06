Highlights From Sami Zayn vs. Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank

– Bobby Lashley finally got his chance for revenge against Sami Zayn at Money in the Bank. You can see highlights from the match below, which saw Lashley defeat Zayn after six and a half minutes with a delayed vertical suplex.

Our full, ongoing coverage of the PPV is here.

Something tells us @fightbobby has been very much looking forward to this… #MITB pic.twitter.com/9AltDNjDzW — WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2018