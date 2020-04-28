wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From Seth Rollins-Drew McIntyre Contract Signing, MVP Managing Brendan Vink & Shane Thorne
– WWE has posted a clip from the Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre contract signing from tonight’s Raw. You can see the clip below of McIntyre slamming Rollins face first into the table and attacking him, only to have Murphy intervene. Murphy saved Rollins from a Claymore Kick but ended up taking one of his own:
The contract for the #WWEChampionship Match at #MITB has been SIGNED.@DMcIntyreWWE delivered a crushing CLAYMORE to @WWERollins' disciple, @WWE_Murphy!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/E0esLnn0Iu
— WWE (@WWE) April 28, 2020
– On tonight’s Raw, MVP revealed that he’s now representing Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink as a manager. MVP challenged Ricochet & Cedric Alexander to a rematch of their match from last week’s episode, though the challenged duo have yet to respond:
He's got a keen eye for talent, that @The305MVP … and he wants to see @ShaneThorneWWE & @Sixftfiiiiive get another crack at the team of @KingRicochet & @CedricAlexander! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/vNYWK6OJnM
— WWE (@WWE) April 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Details On How Talent Is Paid In WWE, WWE Keeping Payroll Spending Low
- 2K Issues Statement On Future of WWE Games, Announces WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Reveals Trailer
- Arn Anderson On Why Dolph Ziggler’s Never Been a Top Guy, Being Too Outspoken, Says Ziggler Will Walk Away One Day
- Son of Rick Steiner Signed to Baltimore Ravens, Scott Steiner Uses Steiner Math to Explain Why It’s a Great Pick