WWE News: Highlights From Seth Rollins-Drew McIntyre Contract Signing, MVP Managing Brendan Vink & Shane Thorne

– WWE has posted a clip from the Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre contract signing from tonight’s Raw. You can see the clip below of McIntyre slamming Rollins face first into the table and attacking him, only to have Murphy intervene. Murphy saved Rollins from a Claymore Kick but ended up taking one of his own:

– On tonight’s Raw, MVP revealed that he’s now representing Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink as a manager. MVP challenged Ricochet & Cedric Alexander to a rematch of their match from last week’s episode, though the challenged duo have yet to respond: