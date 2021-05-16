Highlights From Sheamus vs. Ricochet On WWE WrestleMania Backlash Pre-Show

Sheamus laid out an open challenge on the pre-show for WWE WrestleMania Backlash, and Ricochet answered the call. The Kickoff Show for tonight’s show saw the US Champion come out and issue an open challenge, albeit for a non-title match.

Ricochet answered the call and while he came up short, he got his revenge in the end. After the match Sheamus put his hat and coat on and showboated, allowing Ricochet to come up behind him and take his hat before attacking. Ricochet eventually fled the ring and declared he wanted his title back as Sheamus fumed: