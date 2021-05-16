wrestling / News
Highlights From Sheamus vs. Ricochet On WWE WrestleMania Backlash Pre-Show
Sheamus laid out an open challenge on the pre-show for WWE WrestleMania Backlash, and Ricochet answered the call. The Kickoff Show for tonight’s show saw the US Champion come out and issue an open challenge, albeit for a non-title match.
Ricochet answered the call and while he came up short, he got his revenge in the end. After the match Sheamus put his hat and coat on and showboated, allowing Ricochet to come up behind him and take his hat before attacking. Ricochet eventually fled the ring and declared he wanted his title back as Sheamus fumed:
.@KingRicochet has answered @WWESheamus' open challenge at #WMBacklash!
▶️ https://t.co/W0Gf720nuH pic.twitter.com/xWqJBRFngj
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2021
Not where you want to be if you're @KingRicochet…#WMBacklash @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/5Z9jrfLPCZ
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2021
👀#WMBacklash @WWESheamus @KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/hP7QgKThYv
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2021
.@KingRicochet is battling back!#WMBacklash @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/BjsWXbjypO
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 16, 2021
Moonsaults EVERYWHERE 🤩
Can @KingRicochet knock off @WWESheamus on #WMBacklash Kickoff?!
Stream on @PeacockTV ▶️ https://t.co/RsfCdPBh3U pic.twitter.com/vQXbYPqBZm
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2021
.@WWESheamus may have won the battle, but @KingRicochet doesn't seem to be finished with The #CelticWarrior! 😮🕺#WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/w93GgzxVGc
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2021
More Trending Stories
- The Godfather Reveals The Most Memorable Backstage Fight He’s Seen, Nobody Liking Ahmed Johnson Backstage
- New Rumors Suggest Infighting Between AEW EVPs, Allegedly Not On Speaking Terms
- John Cena On Potential Creative Plans For WWE Return, Narrative That He Carried WWE On His Back For Years
- Notes On Last Week’s Smackdown: Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns Went Off-Script, Details On Who Was Backstage