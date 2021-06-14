wrestling / News
Highlights From Six-Man Tag Match at NXT Takeover: In Your House
Bronson Reed and MSK battled Legado del Fantasma in the opening match of NXT Takeover: In Your House with their titles on the line. The champions retained in the first match on the show, and you can check out highlights from the bout below.
Reed’s North American Championship reign now stands at 26 days, having won the title from Johnny Gargano on the May 18th episode of NXT. MSK, meanwhile, extend their title reigns to 68 days and counting.
Our live coverage of NXT Takeover: In Your House is here.
NXT #NorthAmericanChampion @bronsonreedwwe & #WWENXT #TagTeamChampions @NashCarterWWE & @WesLee_WWE hold all the gold!
…but will they after this match? 🤔 #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/GE2e4M32Qt
— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2021
For #LegadoDelFantasma, actions speak louder than words. 🏆 🏆 🏆#NXTTakeOver @EscobarWWE @RaulMendozaWWE @joaquinwilde_ pic.twitter.com/nwBuue1qvN
— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2021
What, like it's hard? 😉
No. 1 Trend in the United States: #NXTTakeOver
Thank you. #WeAreNXT @bronsonreedwwe @EscobarWWE pic.twitter.com/YNoSV4vxeC
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 14, 2021
It's okay, we're scared too. 😳 #NXTTakeOver @bronsonreedwwe @RaulMendozaWWE pic.twitter.com/bu6wlbMAGY
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 14, 2021
A well-oiled machine. 👏 👏 👏 #NXTTakeOver @EscobarWWE @RaulMendozaWWE @joaquinwilde_ @WesLee_WWE pic.twitter.com/uq88wxUFSw
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 14, 2021
Watch @bronsonreedwwe FLY! 😲#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/U2wfYlJkJm
— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2021
Even with the odds stacked against them, @bronsonreedwwe @NashCarterWWE & @WesLee_WWE kept and TOOK ALL at #NXTTakeOver: In Your House! #AndStill pic.twitter.com/ZloF1NJ7Zu
— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2021
They did it. ♥️ MSKolossal = #AndStill#NXTTakeOver @bronsonreedwwe @WesLee_WWE @NashCarterWWE pic.twitter.com/n4UIGLTLiH
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 14, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart On Who He’d Pick As His Favorite Opponent, Importance Of Roddy Piper To His Career
- Mickie James on Not Feeling Respected in WWE, How First Trash Bag Incident Broke Her Heart
- Jim Ross On Learning Of Magnum TA’s Car Accident In 1986, Whether Magnum Would’ve Eventually Signed With WWE
- Alexa Bliss & Fiance Want to Normalize Men Wearing Engagement Rings