Highlights From Six-Man Tag Match at NXT Takeover: In Your House

Bronson Reed and MSK battled Legado del Fantasma in the opening match of NXT Takeover: In Your House with their titles on the line. The champions retained in the first match on the show, and you can check out highlights from the bout below.

Reed’s North American Championship reign now stands at 26 days, having won the title from Johnny Gargano on the May 18th episode of NXT. MSK, meanwhile, extend their title reigns to 68 days and counting.

