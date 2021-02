Highlights from Smackdown Elimination Chamber Match

The Smackdown-brand Elimination Chamber match at Sunday’s PPV was to determine Roman Reigns’ competitor tonight, and that man is has been determined. Daniel Bryan won the Chamber match, defeating Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Kevin Owens, Cesaro, and Jey Uso. Bryan pinned Uso last to win the bout.

You can see pics and video from the match below. Our live coverage of Elimination Chamber is here.

