Highlights From Smackdown Women’s Championship Match at Money in the Bank

– Carmella managed to survive Asuka and leave Money in the Bank with the Smackdown Women’s Championship…thanks to help from James Ellsworth. You can see highlights from the match below, which saw Ellsworth return to WWE and come to the ring in a costume like Asuka’s to distract her. After he revealed his identity, Carmella hit a kick to get the pinfall.

Carmella retains the championship she won from Charlotte on the Smackdown after WrestleMania 34. Our live coverage of Money in the Bank is here.

You have to hand it to @WWEAsuka. She knows what she wants. #MITB pic.twitter.com/YrrySmHal1 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 18, 2018