wrestling / News
Highlights From Smackdown Women’s Championship Match at WWE TLC
– The Man and The Queen were beaten by the Empress of Tomorrow at Sunday’s WWE TLC PPV. Asuka began her first run with the championship by winning the match, pics and video of which can be seen below.
The hard-hitting match was filled with high spots all the way up to the end, when Flair and Lynch were atop one of two ladders fighting to grab down the title. Ronda Rousey then came out, getting her promised revenge on both Lynch and Flair for their attacks on her before and at Survivor Series. Rousey pushed the ladder over, giving Asuka the chance to climb the ladder and claim the title.
The win is Asuka’s first main-roster championship, while Lynch’s title run ends at ninety-one days. Our live report of the show is here.
