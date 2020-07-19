wrestling / News
Highlights From Smackdown Women’s Title Match at Horror Show at Extreme Rules
Nikki Cross got her shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, but with Sasha Banks’ help the champion walked away victorious. You can see some pics and video from the match below, which saw Bayley retain her title thanks to a cheap shot with brass knuckles.
Bayley has been Smackdown Women’s Champion now for 280 days, having won the title at the October 11th, 2019 episode of Smackdown. Our ongoing coverage of the PPV is here.
Haven't seen @itsBayleyWWE 𝘩𝘶𝘨 in a while.#ExtremeRules @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/9sRQ8uPOcp
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2020
Life imitates art.#ExtremeRules @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/SFKbEdYjF9
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2020
#BayleyDosStraps is very much alive … and so are @SashaBanksWWE's chances to become #2BeltzBanks. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/VWQgkcRRRt
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on If He Has More Respect For Tony Khan After They Spoke, The Possibility Of Working For AEW
- Mike Bennett Said WWE Never Paid For His Rehab Because He Never Went To Rehab
- Joey Ryan Address Recent Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Him, Reactivates Social Media Accounts
- Backstage Notes on Extreme Rules ‘Swamp Fight’ Filming Details & Finish (SPOILERS)