Highlights From Smackdown Women’s Title Match at Horror Show at Extreme Rules

Nikki Cross got her shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, but with Sasha Banks’ help the champion walked away victorious. You can see some pics and video from the match below, which saw Bayley retain her title thanks to a cheap shot with brass knuckles.

Bayley has been Smackdown Women’s Champion now for 280 days, having won the title at the October 11th, 2019 episode of Smackdown. Our ongoing coverage of the PPV is here.