wrestling / News
Highlights From This Week’s Impact: Good Brothers Send a Message, Rachael Ellering Debuts
April 23, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has released the highlights for this week’s episode of Impact, the go-home show for Rebellion. You can see the clips below for the video, and see our own Jake Irene’s review of the episode here.
