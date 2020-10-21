wrestling / News
Highlights From This Week’s Impact Wrestling: Eric Young Attacked By Rich Swann, More
October 20, 2020 | Posted by
The highlights are online from this week’s Impact Wrestling, with Rich Swann getting some revenge on Eric Young and more. You can check out the full set of highlights below via Impact’s YouTube channel including Jimmy Jacobs being kidnapped by EC3 for an interview, The Good Brothers battling The North and other clips.
Our full review of tonight’s show is here.
More Trending Stories
- WWE’s Taping Venues Being Investigated As COVID-19 ‘Hotspots,’ WWE Issues Statement
- Jake Hager Accuses WWE Of ‘Lying About Profits So You Can Fire People During A Pandemic’
- Second AEW WarnerMedia Show Rumored to Have Been Earmarked for TNT Before Kevin Reilly’s Exit
- Eric Bischoff On NXT Bringing Back Halloween Havoc, Why WWE Is Hesitant To Embrace WCW’s Legacy