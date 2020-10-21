wrestling / News

Highlights From This Week’s Impact Wrestling: Eric Young Attacked By Rich Swann, More

October 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eric Young Gia Miller Impact Wrestling

The highlights are online from this week’s Impact Wrestling, with Rich Swann getting some revenge on Eric Young and more. You can check out the full set of highlights below via Impact’s YouTube channel including Jimmy Jacobs being kidnapped by EC3 for an interview, The Good Brothers battling The North and other clips.

Our full review of tonight’s show is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading