wrestling / News
Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK: Heritage Cup Match, Gallus Vignette, More
October 8, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has posted the highlights from this week’s NXT UK, featuring a Heritage Cup match and much more. You can see the highlight clips below. Our full review of this week’s show from Ian Hamilton is here.
More Trending Stories
- Fans Speculating That Mercedes Martinez Isn’t Part Of Retribution Anymore
- Aleister Black Says Road Warrior Animal Was The First to Tell Him to Go to WWE, Talks Learning From Him
- Arn Anderson On WWE’s Overuse Of The Hell In A Cell Match, What He Thought Of Anonymous GM Angle
- Sadie Gibbs Didn’t Doubt Herself Until She Signed With AEW, Talks Nearly Moving to US Before Pandemic