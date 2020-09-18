wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK, Heritage Cup Vignette
September 17, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a highlight video from this week’s episode of NXT UK. You can see the clip below, and check out our own Ian Hamilton’s review of the episode here.
– WWE also shared the vignette looking at the stars competing for the Heritage Cup:
More Trending Stories
- Eddie Kingston’s Promo On A Cookie Was Reportedly A Shot At WWE
- Walmart Threatens Fans Who Try To Steal The PS5 With The Undertaker
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Why He Loved Dusty Rhodes As A Booker, How Dusty’s Booking Style Was Different
- Renee Young On If Her WWE Career Was Affected by Jon Moxley’s Jump, Talks Being At AEW All Out