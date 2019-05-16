wrestling / News
Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK: Ilja Dragunov And Jazzy Gabert Debut, More
May 16, 2019
– WWE has posted the highlight video from this week’s episode of NXT UK, featuring the debuts of Ilja and Dragunov and Jazzy Gabert, plus more. You can see the video below. Our own Larry Csonka’s review of this week’s episode is here.
