Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK: Ilja Dragunov And Jazzy Gabert Debut, More

May 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK Ilja Dragunov

– WWE has posted the highlight video from this week’s episode of NXT UK, featuring the debuts of Ilja and Dragunov and Jazzy Gabert, plus more. You can see the video below. Our own Larry Csonka’s review of this week’s episode is here.

Ilja Dragunov, Jazzy Gabert, NXT UK, Jeremy Thomas

