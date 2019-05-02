wrestling / News

WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK, Synopsis For Next Week’s Miz & Mrs.

May 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK Walter

– WWE has posted highlights from Wednesday’s episode of NXT UK, featuring WALTER vs. Jordan Devlin and more. You can see the video below:

– The synopsis of next Tuesday’s episode of Miz & Mrs. is as follows:

“It’s a Miz-tery: Mike plays detective when he suspects Maryse is hiding a secret; Maryse helps Mike learn French.”

