wrestling / News
Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK: WALTER Goes Face to Face With Rampage Brown, More
April 1, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has released the highlights from this week’s NXT UK, featuring WALTER and Rampage Brown coming face to face and more. You can see the videos below from the episode, which aired earlier today on Peacock and WWE Network:
