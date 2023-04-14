wrestling / News
Highlights From This Week’s Impact Wrestling
April 14, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has released the highlights from this week’s show, including Mickie James’ main event segment and more. You can see the videos below, and our own Himanshu Doi’s review of the episode here:
More Trending Stories
- More on Vince McMahon Taking Part in WWE Creative Again, How Involved He Was With Smackdown
- WWE Changes King & Queen Of The Ring In Saudi Arabia To Night Of Champions
- Kevin Nash Says Roman Reigns’ Title Reign Needs To Hit 1,000 Days, Would Turn Cody Rhodes Heel After Win
- AEW Reportedly Sets Tentative Plan For CM Punk’s Return