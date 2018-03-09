Highlights From Title Changes at ROH 16th Anniversary Show

– Highlights have made their way online of the title changes at ROH’s 16th anniversary show on Friday night. You can see the video snippets below via Twitter. The show saw SoCal Uncensored beat The Young Bucks and Adam Page for the Six-Man Tag team Championships, as well as The Briscoes taking home the ROH World Tag Team Championships against The Motor City Machine Guns.

The Hung Bucks vs. SoCal Uncensored

The Briscoes vs. Motor City Machine Guns