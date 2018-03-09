wrestling / News
Highlights From Title Changes at ROH 16th Anniversary Show
– Highlights have made their way online of the title changes at ROH’s 16th anniversary show on Friday night. You can see the video snippets below via Twitter. The show saw SoCal Uncensored beat The Young Bucks and Adam Page for the Six-Man Tag team Championships, as well as The Briscoes taking home the ROH World Tag Team Championships against The Motor City Machine Guns.
Our coverage of the show is here.
The Hung Bucks vs. SoCal Uncensored
Good luck beating @MattJackson13, @NickJacksonYB and @theAdamPage for those six-man belts!
➡️ https://t.co/96X1MSTdN9 pic.twitter.com/XAwyC9PL8G
— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) March 10, 2018
😱
➡️ https://t.co/96X1MSTdN9 pic.twitter.com/4z9jMS5poN
— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) March 10, 2018
YOUR BACK ASPLODE.
➡️ https://t.co/96X1MSTdN9 pic.twitter.com/CKrR3B0KkL
— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) March 10, 2018
.@MattJackson13 from the heavens… CAN YOU DIG IT!
➡️ https://t.co/96X1MSTdN9 pic.twitter.com/WS6DEJEn47
— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) March 10, 2018
Not like this… not like this!
➡️ https://t.co/96X1MSTdN9 pic.twitter.com/VxItIy5qmz
— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) March 10, 2018
The Briscoes vs. Motor City Machine Guns
Classic @SussexCoChicken with the Blockbuster off the apron #ROH16th pic.twitter.com/fcREjGWy9k
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) March 10, 2018
2 for 1 #ROH16th @SuperChrisSabin pic.twitter.com/FcKiIq06vI
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) March 10, 2018
Frogie Bo from @SussexCoChicken #ROH16th pic.twitter.com/QsJydIll9o
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) March 10, 2018
JAY DRILLER!!!! @jaybriscoe84 #ROH16th pic.twitter.com/t3rDbCzB2i
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) March 10, 2018
For the nine time in their careers, @SussexCoChicken & @jaybriscoe84 are ROH World Tag Team Champions #ROH16th pic.twitter.com/KaheSVqEEp
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) March 10, 2018