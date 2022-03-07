wrestling / News
Highlights From Tornado Trios Match At AEW Revolution
Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara & Sting were able to pick up the win in a chaotic tornado trios match against the AHFO at AEW Revolution. The babyfaces picked up the win after Allin hit a Coffin Drop on Matt Hardy to get the win. You can see clips from the match below.
Our live coverage for AEW Revolution is here.
The #AHFO make their way to the ring for the Tornado Trios Match! #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV right now! pic.twitter.com/ND2FOpZ9xF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
It's TNT Champion @sammyguevara and #TheIcon @Sting! #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV right now! pic.twitter.com/de5AqJgUeG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
.@DarbyAllin makes his entrance and things get underway in this Tornado Trios match without any warning here at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/71OLpmr7L5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
.@Sting attacking @MATTHARDYBRAND and @IsiahKassidy here at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/asVogqLtmv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
.@IsiahKassidy taking it to TNT champion @sammyguevara on the floor! #AEWRevolution is LIVE right now on PPV! pic.twitter.com/DTIzerz0ca
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
An insane Spanish Fly by the #SpanishGod @sammyguevara to @IsiahKassidy onto the tables! What a match here at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/4Nbv3xTgel
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
What did we just witness from #TheIcon @Sting ?! 😱 #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/zTeRjBS03I
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
And @darbyallin with the Scorpion Deathlock on @MATTHARDYBRAND! This match has been nuts! #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/g3mU1BEl4L
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
