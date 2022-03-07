Highlights From Tornado Trios Match At AEW Revolution

Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara & Sting were able to pick up the win in a chaotic tornado trios match against the AHFO at AEW Revolution. The babyfaces picked up the win after Allin hit a Coffin Drop on Matt Hardy to get the win. You can see clips from the match below.

Our live coverage for AEW Revolution is here.

The #AHFO make their way to the ring for the Tornado Trios Match! #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV right now! pic.twitter.com/ND2FOpZ9xF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

.@DarbyAllin makes his entrance and things get underway in this Tornado Trios match without any warning here at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/71OLpmr7L5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

.@IsiahKassidy taking it to TNT champion @sammyguevara on the floor! #AEWRevolution is LIVE right now on PPV! pic.twitter.com/DTIzerz0ca — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

An insane Spanish Fly by the #SpanishGod @sammyguevara to @IsiahKassidy onto the tables! What a match here at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/4Nbv3xTgel — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022