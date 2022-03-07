wrestling / News

Highlights From Tornado Trios Match At AEW Revolution

March 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Revolution Darby Allin Sting Sammy Guevara Image Credit: AEW

Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara & Sting were able to pick up the win in a chaotic tornado trios match against the AHFO at AEW Revolution. The babyfaces picked up the win after Allin hit a Coffin Drop on Matt Hardy to get the win. You can see clips from the match below.

