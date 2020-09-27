Highlights From Undisputed Intercontinental Championship Match at Clash of Champions

The three-way battle to determine the Undisputed Intercontinental Champion kicked off Clash of Champions, and one man walked away with the title. Sami Zayn retrieved both his and Jeff Hardy’s title belts from above the ring to be named the undisputed champion after he handcuffed Jeff Hardy to a ladder through his earlobe and AJ Styles to another ladder.

You can see pics and videos from the match below. Zayn is now a two-time champion, having won the title on March 8th at Elimination Chamber and holding it until it was stripped for inactivity in May. Jeff Hardy’s title reign ends at 37 days, having won the title from Styles on the August 21st episode of Smackdown.

