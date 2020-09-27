wrestling / News
Highlights From Undisputed Intercontinental Championship Match at Clash of Champions
The three-way battle to determine the Undisputed Intercontinental Champion kicked off Clash of Champions, and one man walked away with the title. Sami Zayn retrieved both his and Jeff Hardy’s title belts from above the ring to be named the undisputed champion after he handcuffed Jeff Hardy to a ladder through his earlobe and AJ Styles to another ladder.
You can see pics and videos from the match below. Zayn is now a two-time champion, having won the title on March 8th at Elimination Chamber and holding it until it was stripped for inactivity in May. Jeff Hardy’s title reign ends at 37 days, having won the title from Styles on the August 21st episode of Smackdown.
You can check out our live coverage of Clash of Champions here.
Are you ready for a #LadderMatch?@JEFFHARDYBRAND vs. @AJStylesOrg vs. @SamiZayn kicks off #WWEClash of Champions NEXT, LIVE on @WWENetwork!
👀 https://t.co/mEtFCkYeOf pic.twitter.com/Laxdf7gsvU
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 27, 2020
Give that ladder a thorough check, @AJStylesOrg.
It's #WinnerTakeAll for the #ICTitle RIGHT NOW at #WWEClash of Champions! pic.twitter.com/AXdh7cTZJK
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2020
"The TRUE Intercontinental Champion @SamiZayn!"
Delusional or nah? 🤔⬇️ #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/aqZY8vy5Wc
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2020
Us: Are you about to do something EXTREME in this #LadderMatch? #WWEClash@JEFFHARDYBRAND: pic.twitter.com/qAdLcCeNXj
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2020
Yep. @SamiZayn is about to take out a LOT of frustrations in this #LadderMatch. #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/qdymfsIQYI
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2020
This hurts already.#WWEClash #LadderMatch @JEFFHARDYBRAND @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/BUVkzytXzw
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2020
👀 👀 👀#WWEClash #LadderMatch @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/NdcEbN11mj
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2020
Where did THAT #HelluvaKick come from?#WWEClash #LadderMatch @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/G1AGgABgaL
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2020
He tried. He really tried.#WWEClash #LadderMatch @JEFFHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/JA12exQJi9
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2020
2️⃣0️⃣ years and counting…@JEFFHARDYBRAND DOES IT AGAIN! #WWEClash #LadderMatch pic.twitter.com/kIpYCQrBgg
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2020
"SWANTON BOMB THROUGH @SamiZayn, THROUGH THE LADDER, TO THE FLOOR!!!" 🤯😱🤯😱🤯😱@JEFFHARDYBRAND just risked it all at #WWEClash of Champions! #LadderMatch #ICTitle @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/QVOB9DzIIg
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2020
TELL US @SamiZayn DID NOT JUST DO THIS.#WWEClash #LadderMatch @JEFFHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/bGAx1W0bmX
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2020
NOW IT'S OFFICIAL.@SamiZayn is the UNDISPUTED #ICChampion! #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/SxL14lZDDz
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2020
A mad genius.@SamiZayn just outsmarted his way to becoming the one, TRUE #ICChampion at #WWEClash of Champions! pic.twitter.com/DjjBXKIeVD
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2020
He's here to remind you.@SamiZayn is not the NEW Intercontinental Champion.
It was his ALL ALONG! #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/h4JCBqQhZJ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2020
More Trending Stories
- T-Bar Brings Up Chris Jericho’s Controversial Fozzy Concert In Social Media Response
- Ryback Says The World Will Be A Better Place When Vince McMahon Dies
- Details On Why Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Recently Sold Stock, Main Roster Presence Reduced Lately
- Reckoning Responds to Fan Who Says Anna Jay Is Better: ‘She’s Not Going to Sleep With You’