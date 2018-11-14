wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights & Updated Standings After WWE Mixed Match Challenge, Matches Announced For Next Week
– After his WWE Title loss on last night’s WWE Smackdown, AJ Styles didn’t work last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge. Jeff hardy replaced him, teaming with Charlotte.
– According to Wrestling Inc, the live Facebook Watch viewership for this week’s episode peaked at 54,300 live viewers. This is down from the previous regular-timeslot high of 67,000 live viewers.
– Her are the updated Mixed Match Challenge standings…
RAW:
* Braun Strowman and Ember Moon (4 wins, 0 losses)
* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (3 wins, 1 loss)
* Finn Balor and Bayley (2 wins, 2 losses)
* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (0 wins, 3 losses)
* Bobby Roode and Natalya (0 wins, 3 losses)
Smackdown:
* AJ Styles/Jeff Hardy and Charlotte Flair (3 wins, 0 losses)
* The Miz and Asuka (3 wins, 1 losses)
* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (2 wins, 2 losses)
* R-Truth and Carmella (0 wins, 3 losses)
* Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 3 losses)
– Next week’s matches are Bobby Roode and Natalya vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox & R-Truth and Carmella vs. Rusev and Lana.
– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge…
