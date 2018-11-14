WWE News: Highlights & Updated Standings After WWE Mixed Match Challenge, Matches Announced For Next Week

– After his WWE Title loss on last night’s WWE Smackdown, AJ Styles didn’t work last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge. Jeff hardy replaced him, teaming with Charlotte.

– According to Wrestling Inc, the live Facebook Watch viewership for this week’s episode peaked at 54,300 live viewers. This is down from the previous regular-timeslot high of 67,000 live viewers.

– Her are the updated Mixed Match Challenge standings…

RAW:

* Braun Strowman and Ember Moon (4 wins, 0 losses)

* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (3 wins, 1 loss)

* Finn Balor and Bayley (2 wins, 2 losses)

* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (0 wins, 3 losses)

* Bobby Roode and Natalya (0 wins, 3 losses)

Smackdown:

* AJ Styles/Jeff Hardy and Charlotte Flair (3 wins, 0 losses)

* The Miz and Asuka (3 wins, 1 losses)

* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (2 wins, 2 losses)

* R-Truth and Carmella (0 wins, 3 losses)

* Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 3 losses)

– Next week’s matches are Bobby Roode and Natalya vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox & R-Truth and Carmella vs. Rusev and Lana.

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge…

It's all about REDEMPTION and VICTORY for these four teams next week on #WWEMMC! pic.twitter.com/gJ33YhUfaW — WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2018







