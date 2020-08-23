wrestling / News

Highlights From US Championship Match on Summerslam Pre-Show

August 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
US Title Match SummerSlam

Apollo Crews walked away with his United States Championship reign intact following his match with MVP at Summerslam. Crews defeated MVP on tonight’s show to retain his championship, thanks in part to The Hurt Business being banned from ringside. You can check out highlights from the match below.

Crews’ US Title reign now stands at 90 days, having won the title from Andrade on the May 25th episode of Raw.

Summerslam, Jeremy Thomas

