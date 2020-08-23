wrestling / News
Highlights From US Championship Match on Summerslam Pre-Show
Apollo Crews walked away with his United States Championship reign intact following his match with MVP at Summerslam. Crews defeated MVP on tonight’s show to retain his championship, thanks in part to The Hurt Business being banned from ringside. You can check out highlights from the match below.
Crews’ US Title reign now stands at 90 days, having won the title from Andrade on the May 25th episode of Raw.
We're set for action on the #SummerSlam Kickoff!@WWEApollo and @The305MVP battle for the #USTitle RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/pnk26KlARK
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2020
We love seeing you in the #WWEThunderDome, WWE Universe!! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/WsjBgC0H5H
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2020
.@WWEApollo takes flight!! 👀 #USTitle #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/qNQRIE1whB
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2020
The #USTitle match between @WWEApollo and @The305MVP proved to be quite the intense battle on the #SummerSlam Kickoff. pic.twitter.com/hfBkOyTQbh
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2020
And STILL! 👏 👏 👏 👏#SummerSlam #USTitle @WWEApollo pic.twitter.com/CvpjaJ49kP
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bray Wyatt On Why Cinematic Matches Should Be Finite, Recalls SummerSlam Debut Against Kane
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Shawn Michaels Overselling In SummerSlam Match With Hulk Hogan, Hulk & Shawn Working Themselves Into Shoot
- WWE Transferred Two Trademarks To Chris Jericho Earlier This Month
- Chris Jericho Reacts to Reports of COVID-19 Cases Coming Out of Sturgis Rally