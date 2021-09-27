wrestling / News
Highlights From US Championship Match at WWE Extreme Rules (Clips)
Damien Priest managed to fend off both Sheamus and Jeff Hardy to hold onto the WWE United States Championship at Extreme Rules. Priest defeated Sheamus and Hardy at the PPV to retain his title, pinning Sheamus with a roll-up. YOu can see pics and clips from the match below.
Priest has been champion for 36 days, having won it from Damian Priest at SummerSlam. Our live, ongoing coverage of Extreme Rules is here.
