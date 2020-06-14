wrestling / News
Highlights From US Title Match On WWE Backlash Kickoff Show
Apollo Crews went into the WWE Backlash kickoff show as the United States Champion, and walked away with his title reign intact. Crews defeated Andrade on the kickoff show to the PPV to retain his title. Kevin Owens was out on commentary and came out to prevent Angel Garza from interfering. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Crews won the title just 20 days ago, winning the title on from Andrade on the May 25th episode of Raw.
It's time for some ACTION.@AndradeCienWWE is all about regaining the #USTitle RIGHT NOW on #WWEBacklash Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/3Gh7sZUIlC
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 14, 2020
Always ready for a challenge.#WWEBacklash @WWEApollo pic.twitter.com/N4REDDFEuj
— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2020
👀 Looks like we've got a special guest at the announce table for this one…@FightOwensFight lookin' spiffy. #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/4RtDuelHMx
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 14, 2020
The former champ's got @WWEApollo right where he wants him.#WWEBacklash @AndradeCienWWE pic.twitter.com/FUZSBE0V1g
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 14, 2020
🏆 AND STILL 🏆
A successful #USTitle defense for @WWEApollo at #WWEBacklash! pic.twitter.com/fUnlALc3Nr
— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2020
