Highlights From US Title Match On WWE Backlash Kickoff Show

Apollo Crews went into the WWE Backlash kickoff show as the United States Champion, and walked away with his title reign intact. Crews defeated Andrade on the kickoff show to the PPV to retain his title. Kevin Owens was out on commentary and came out to prevent Angel Garza from interfering. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Crews won the title just 20 days ago, winning the title on from Andrade on the May 25th episode of Raw.