Highlights From The Usos vs. Daniel Bryan & Rowan at Money in the Bank
– The Usos may be on Raw, but they’re in the mix for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships after the Money in the Bank pre-show. Jimmy and Jey defeated Daniel Bryan and Rowan in a non-title match on the Kickoff show; you can see highlights below.
The Usos moved to Raw in the Superstar Shakeup, but got the match and have appeared on Smackdown due to the Wild Card rule. WWE has not said what would happen if they won the Smackdown Tag Team Titles via the Wild Card rule while being members of Raw.
The 🌎's #TagTeamChampions @WWEDanielBryan & @ERICKROWAN are kicking off the ACTION on #MITB Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/MeGQyPuiuM
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2019
YOU DOWN WITH THIS?
The @WWEUsos are about to battle @WWEDanielBryan & @ERICKROWAN streaming LIVE on #MITB Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/QccQ0AB8nF
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 19, 2019
You wouldn't like @ERICKROWAN when he's angry… #MITB pic.twitter.com/vC3BUsrqsJ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 19, 2019
You can SEE the pain in Jey Uso's eyes as @ERICKROWAN attempts to squeeze the life out of him… #MITB pic.twitter.com/Odaqy6oIzm
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 19, 2019
Can The @WWEUsos find a way to knock off the #SDLive #TagTeamChampions?! #MITB pic.twitter.com/FaFblcgND7
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2019
😱 PURE POWER from @ERICKROWAN 😱 #MITB pic.twitter.com/5TFZaWyaXS
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 19, 2019
FINALLY… DOWN GOES ROWAN.#MITB @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/VdJkp2U95n
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 19, 2019
This win certainly puts The @WWEUsos in contention for the #SDLive #TagTeamTitles…
What a way to kick off #MITB! pic.twitter.com/rrlNa1eS7y
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2019
Jimmy @WWEUsos is LIGHTING UP @ERICKROWAN! #MITB @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/Lg2clw5A1l
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2019
