wrestling / News

Highlights From The Usos vs. Daniel Bryan & Rowan at Money in the Bank

May 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rowan Uso Money in the Bank

– The Usos may be on Raw, but they’re in the mix for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships after the Money in the Bank pre-show. Jimmy and Jey defeated Daniel Bryan and Rowan in a non-title match on the Kickoff show; you can see highlights below.

The Usos moved to Raw in the Superstar Shakeup, but got the match and have appeared on Smackdown due to the Wild Card rule. WWE has not said what would happen if they won the Smackdown Tag Team Titles via the Wild Card rule while being members of Raw.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Money in the Bank, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading