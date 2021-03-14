wrestling / News

Highlight Videos From Impact Sacrifice: Rich Swann vs. Moose, Tag Team Title Match, More

March 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Sacrifice

Impact Wrestling has released the highlight clips from last night’s Sacrifice event that aired on Impact! Plus. You can see the videos below, which include clips of Rich Swann vs. Moose to unify the Impact and TNA World Titles, FinJuice defeating the Good Brothers for the World Tag Team Championships, and more.

Our own Jack Irene’s review of the PPV is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Sacrifice, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading