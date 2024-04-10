wrestling / News

Highlights From This Week’s WWE NXT

April 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Final Testament 4-9-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has released the highlight videos for this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the highlight clips below and check out our full reviews of the episode here and here.

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

