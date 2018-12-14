wrestling / News
Highlights From Women Of Honor Championship Match at ROH Final Battle
– Kelly Klein has won her first Women of Honor Championship. Klein won a Four Corner Survival Match at ROH Final Battle to claim the title. You can see highlights from the match below. Klein beat Sumie Sakai, Karen Q, and Madison Rayne in the match.
The win ends Sakai’s run with the championship at 251 days. She won the inaugural title at Supercard of Honor on April 7th.
