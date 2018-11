Highlights From Women’s Elimination Match at Survivor Series

– The women kicked off the main show for Survivor Series, with Team Raw coming out victorious. You can see highlights below from the match, which saw Nia Jax the last woman standing on Raw. Jax last eliminated Asuka to win the match for the Monday brand.

The order of elimination was:

1. Naomi (by Tamina via superkick)

2. Tamina (by Carmella via schoolgirl rollup)

3. Mickie James (by Mandy Rose via sliding knee from Sonya Deville)

4. Carmella (by Bayley via Bayley to Belly)

5. Mandy Rose (by Sasha Banks via Bank Statement)

6. Bayley & Sonya Deville via Double countout)

8. Sasha Banks (by Asuka via Asuka Lock)

9. Asuka (by Nia Jax via Samoan Drop)

Let's get this party started. It's the one night a year that #RAW and #SDLive compete in head-to-head competition, and it's streaming live RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/7m4Ll66xr3 — WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2018