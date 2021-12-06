wrestling / News
Highlights From Women’s WarGames Match at NXT WarGames
Team Babyface picked up the win in the women’s WarGames match at NXT WarGames. Cora Jade, Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, and Kay Lee Ray defeated Toxic Attraction and Dakota Kai to open tonight’s PPV.
Jade picked up the win after being set up as the ultimate babyface in peril, selling an arm injury based on a a high dive off the cage for much of the match. She was able to pin Jacy Jayne to get the pinfall.
You can see clips and pics from the match below. Our full ongoing coverage of the show is here.
.@Kay_Lee_Ray wants to go inside the cage.
NOW.#NXTWarGames pic.twitter.com/OBG2FUduo3
— WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2021
this is gonna be fun. 😈 #NXTWarGames @DakotaKai_WWE @Kay_Lee_Ray pic.twitter.com/6VKG69eOlH
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 6, 2021
KAY. LEE. RAGE. 😱#NXTWarGames @Kay_Lee_Ray @DakotaKai_WWE pic.twitter.com/jvRu5uvR3H
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 6, 2021
🗣️ WE WANT GIGI!
The #WWENXT Arena just got their wish because @gigidolin_wwe has entered the cage, heavily equipped. #NXTWarGames pic.twitter.com/lwnmxykoHB
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 6, 2021
😍 IO with a TRASH CAN
😔 Dakota with a KICK #NXTWarGames @shirai_io @DakotaKai_WWE pic.twitter.com/RfehHlPuGH
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 6, 2021
you need to get on @jacyjaynewwe's level#NXTWarGames pic.twitter.com/hhJRvNUtf7
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 6, 2021
😲😲😲@CoraJadeWWE goes SOARING at #NXTWarGames! pic.twitter.com/nVgscA1Bil
— WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2021
🤯 HardCORA HAS ARRIVED 🤯#NXTWarGames @CoraJadeWWE @jacyjaynewwe pic.twitter.com/Vh0MylEqBJ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 6, 2021
🗑️ 🗑️ 🗑️ 🗑️ 🗑️#NXTWarGames @RaquelWWE @DakotaKai_WWE @gigidolin_wwe pic.twitter.com/H0tRBkLzfo
— WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2021
Hahaha!!! @RaquelWWE just took good ol Oscar the grouch @DakotaKai_WWE for a spin! 🗑🗑🗑#NXTWARGAMES pic.twitter.com/YtpfupjxQO
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) December 6, 2021
Welcome to the Generation of Jade. 🛹@CoraJadeWWE pins @jacyjaynewwe to win WARGAMES for her team! #NXTWarGames @RaquelWWE pic.twitter.com/8xUiqz6XPW
— WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2021
winners. #NXTWarGames@RaquelWWE @Kay_Lee_Ray @shirai_io @CoraJadeWWE pic.twitter.com/z9K6c5pG9h
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 6, 2021
