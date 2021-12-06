Highlights From Women’s WarGames Match at NXT WarGames

Team Babyface picked up the win in the women’s WarGames match at NXT WarGames. Cora Jade, Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, and Kay Lee Ray defeated Toxic Attraction and Dakota Kai to open tonight’s PPV.

Jade picked up the win after being set up as the ultimate babyface in peril, selling an arm injury based on a a high dive off the cage for much of the match. She was able to pin Jacy Jayne to get the pinfall.

