 

wrestling / News

Highlights From WWE Championship Match at Fastlane

March 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Styles Fastlane

– WWE has posted pics and video from the WWE Championship Six-Pack Challenge main event of Fastlane. You can check them out below via the company’s Twitter account.

AJ Styles retained the WWE Title in the match, pinning Kevin Owens. The match saw Smackdown commissioner Shane McMahon get involved after he was accidentally kicked by Owens, a kick that was meant for Sami Zayn. McMahon broke up pinfall attempts by both Owens and Zayn. Styles will now face Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34.

