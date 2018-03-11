wrestling / News
Highlights From WWE Championship Match at Fastlane
– WWE has posted pics and video from the WWE Championship Six-Pack Challenge main event of Fastlane. You can check them out below via the company’s Twitter account.
AJ Styles retained the WWE Title in the match, pinning Kevin Owens. The match saw Smackdown commissioner Shane McMahon get involved after he was accidentally kicked by Owens, a kick that was meant for Sami Zayn. McMahon broke up pinfall attempts by both Owens and Zayn. Styles will now face Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34.
#SDLive Commissioner @shanemcmahon is READY for this main event.#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/96ssnAZxUK
.@JohnCena brings 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 @WWE Championships into this #SixPackChallenge…
One more, and he makes HISTORY! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/iU7oEflAO7
The #LoneWolf @BaronCorbinWWE is ready to hand FIVE other opponents their #EndOfDays… RIGHT NOW LIVE on @WWENetwork! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/TKIJ3rn41k
Two words to live by for @FightOwensFight in this #SixPackChallenge: FIGHT ANYONE. #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/vIqI3g7j2I
The #Phenomenal @AJStylesOrg has made it clear. HE wants @ShinsukeN at @WrestleMania, and he'll do anything to hold onto the @WWE Championship.#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/X6VNLF2igU
Is @HEELZiggler ready to show his way off to the @WWE Championship match at @WrestleMania? #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/4Myovnzdvf
Guardian angel…or out for himself? We'll find out.#WWEFastlane @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/2s0BwflOR4
FOUR QUICK AAs, and only TWO remain in the ring…#WWEFastlane #WWEChampionship @JohnCena @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/e8YBfRDi5p
It's every man for himself on @WWENetwork, but right now EVERY man wants a piece of @JohnCena!#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/bnMswN0all
Wait for it…#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/yNFMoxhwQd
.@JohnCena makes a statement early! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/PRRUGWbsyL
Let's all take a moment to admire the beauty (and flat-out devastation) of the #StylesClash!#WWEFastlane #WWEChampionship @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/NKaBPiIcQq
Absolutely NO MERCY being shown by The #LoneWolf @BaronCorbinWWE…#WWEFastlane #WWEChampionship pic.twitter.com/1IjwuakzO2
Is he really doing this?! @SamiZayn is a man of his word…#WWEFastlane #WWEChampionship pic.twitter.com/8Ph3oMGyMN
The target was @SamiZayn, but the Superkick landed in the FACE of #SDLive Commissioner @shanemcmahon!#WWEFastlane #WWEChampionship pic.twitter.com/I8XyYTk6TY
Tables are BREAKING…
Bodies are FLYING…#WrestleMania dreams are SOARING…
It's all GOING DOWN in the #WWEChampionship #SixPackChallenge match! #WWEFastlane @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight @AJStylesOrg @JohnCena @BaronCorbinWWE @HEELZiggler pic.twitter.com/gSblPveTKh
He found his spot, and he TOOK IT…@AJStylesOrg nails @FightOwensFight with the #PhenomenalForearm to RETAIN the @WWE Championship! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/rcqzLgNY3Z
.@ShinsukeN, @AJStylesOrg will see YOU at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/3AuNX2GlHC
.@JohnCena was a fraction of a second away from becoming the unprecedented 17-TIME World Champion… Not to be.#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/qn7E0aaaea
Simply put: A PHENOMENAL night.#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/zsfySB86lk
