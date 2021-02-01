Highlights From WWE Championship Match at Royal Rumble

The WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Goldberg kicked off the Royal Rumble, with the two trading finishers from start to finish. McIntyre beat Goldberg to retain his WWE Championship, hitting Goldberg with a second Claymore Kick after kicking out of the Jackhammer and dodging a spear. You can see pics and video from the match below.

McIntyre’s reign now stands at 76 days, having won the title back from Randy Orton on the November 16th episode of Raw. Our live coverage of the Royal Rumble is here.