wrestling / News
Highlights From WWE Championship Match at Royal Rumble
The WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Goldberg kicked off the Royal Rumble, with the two trading finishers from start to finish. McIntyre beat Goldberg to retain his WWE Championship, hitting Goldberg with a second Claymore Kick after kicking out of the Jackhammer and dodging a spear. You can see pics and video from the match below.
McIntyre’s reign now stands at 76 days, having won the title back from Randy Orton on the November 16th episode of Raw. Our live coverage of the Royal Rumble is here.
GOOOOOLLLDDDBERRRGGGG! GOOOOOLLLDDDBERRRGGGG! ✨✨✨#RoyalRumble @Goldberg pic.twitter.com/rnHHZX8oAw
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
The march to battle. ⚔️#RoyalRumble @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/WVtSPrDJ6O
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
Soak this image in. It'll be in the history books one day. #RoyalRumble @Goldberg @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/a7LXkEMrE0
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
Does he have your respect now, @DMcIntyreWWE? #RoyalRumble @Goldberg pic.twitter.com/svoYHxde8k
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
The match hasn't even started yet and @DMcIntyreWWE has been Speared THROUGH THE BARRICADE! 😱😱😱#RoyalRumble #WWETitle @Goldberg pic.twitter.com/GTW9Xx8Vsx
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
UPDATE: @DMcIntyreWWE kicked out of @Goldberg's patented SPEAR! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/trh3w7IWlz
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
He wanted to take his reign to another level, and @DMcIntyreWWE did JUST THAT by defeating @Goldberg to retain his #WWETitle! #AndStill #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/MOeN7kU09w
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
"You passed the test. You deserve it."#Respect #RoyalRumble @DMcIntyreWWE @Goldberg pic.twitter.com/ltIh0Ig85P
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Title Match Being Moved to WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show
- Shawn Michaels On Backstage Atmosphere For Royal Rumble, What Makes The Match Special, Winning The 1995 Rumble
- Jim Ross On Bob Holly’s Role On Tough Enough, Incident With Matt Cappotelli, Bullying In Wrestling
- WWE Sues US Citizenship & Immigration Services