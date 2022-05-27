wrestling / News
Highlights From WWE NXT UK: A-Kid vs. Charlie Dempsey, More
May 26, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has released the highlight videos from this week’s NXT UK featuring A-Kid vs. Charlie Dempsey and more. You can see the highlight clips below from the episode and look at our own Ian Hamilton’s full review of the show here.
