wrestling / News

Highlights From WWE NXT UK: A-Kid vs. Charlie Dempsey, More

May 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK Charlie Dempsey Image Credit: WWE

WWE has released the highlight videos from this week’s NXT UK featuring A-Kid vs. Charlie Dempsey and more. You can see the highlight clips below from the episode and look at our own Ian Hamilton’s full review of the show here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT UK, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading