Highlights From WWE SummerSlam 2023: IYO SKY Cashes In, More

August 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE SummerSlam - Iyo Sky cashes in Image Credit: WWE

WWE has posted the highlight videos from last night’s SummerSlam 2023. You can check out the highlights below, and see our reviews of the PPV here, here, and here.

WWE Summerslam, Jeremy Thomas

