WWE News: Highlights From WWE Taking Over New York City During WrestleMania Week, Stock Up

April 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania Axxess

– WWE has posted a highlight video featuring the roster’s appearances around New York City during WrestleMania week. You can see the video below, which includes various promotional and charity appearances as well as some footage from WrestleMania Axxess:

– WWE’s stock continues to rise, up $1.04 (1.06%) to $96.10 on Friday. That’s the highest closing price since September 28th, when the stock ended the day at $96.73, and not far off from the overall year-long high of $97.69. The market as a whole was up 1.03% on the day.

