Highlights From Wyatt Swamp Fight at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules

The Wyatt Swamp Fight went down as the main event for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, and it was…definitely a Wyatt cinematic match. Braun Stwoman and Bray Wyatt did battle in the Wyatt Swamp in a battle that may not have been well-lit, but certainly featured some editing tricks and a few surprises.

The match featured Wyatt playing mind tricks on Strowman, including at one point summoning a ghostly spectre of Alexa Bliss, trying to tempt Strowman to the dark side. The match closed out with the two doing battle in the water, and Strowman kicked Wyatt into the water. After a moment when the WWE camera teased us with the copyright information on screen, Wyatt jumped out of the water like he was Jason Voorhees and dragged Strowman under the water. Despite efforts by Strowman to climb back to air, he was pulled down under as the swamp went still. Before we faded out, the water turned red and The Fiend emerged.

You can see some pics and video from the match (such as it was) below. Our coverage of the Horror Show at Extreme Rules is here.