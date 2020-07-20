wrestling / News
Highlights From Wyatt Swamp Fight at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules
The Wyatt Swamp Fight went down as the main event for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, and it was…definitely a Wyatt cinematic match. Braun Stwoman and Bray Wyatt did battle in the Wyatt Swamp in a battle that may not have been well-lit, but certainly featured some editing tricks and a few surprises.
The match featured Wyatt playing mind tricks on Strowman, including at one point summoning a ghostly spectre of Alexa Bliss, trying to tempt Strowman to the dark side. The match closed out with the two doing battle in the water, and Strowman kicked Wyatt into the water. After a moment when the WWE camera teased us with the copyright information on screen, Wyatt jumped out of the water like he was Jason Voorhees and dragged Strowman under the water. Despite efforts by Strowman to climb back to air, he was pulled down under as the swamp went still. Before we faded out, the water turned red and The Fiend emerged.
You can see some pics and video from the match (such as it was) below. Our coverage of the Horror Show at Extreme Rules is here.
It's time for a #SwampFight. #ExtremeRules
👀 https://t.co/mEtFCkYeOf pic.twitter.com/54iU4LAUEU
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 20, 2020
Is that … Huskus?#ExtremeRules #SwampFight @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/jOf0XO5uu5
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 20, 2020
Feel at home yet, @BraunStrowman?#ExtremeRules #SwampFight @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/qIUeBo4ImU
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2020
"I AM NOT YOUR ENEMY!" – @WWEBrayWyatt to @BraunStrowman #ExtremeRules #SwampFight pic.twitter.com/nNaVbxxMJq
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 20, 2020
You wanna see somethin' really scary?#ExtremeRules #SwampFight @WWEBrayWyatt @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/aO2nO9IZza
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2020
You wanna see somethin' really scary?#ExtremeRules #SwampFight @WWEBrayWyatt @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/aO2nO9IZza
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2020
Is … is that you, @AlexaBliss_WWE?#ExtremeRules #SwampFight pic.twitter.com/xYK32RsXn6
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 20, 2020
The #SwampFight between @BraunStrowman & @WWEBrayWyatt has FIRE, PASSION and so much more!#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/EqCc89OI7L
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2020
HE … loves a good #SwampFight.#ExtremeRules @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/AyoomAkLRl
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2020
They won't ever the same after this.#ExtremeRules #SwampFight @BraunStrowman @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/KzON9h22Hs
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 20, 2020
Out of the #SwampFight … #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt emerges. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/Rn3Mxj3Df6
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2020
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Comments on CM Punk’s WWE Title Win Anniversary
- Eric Bischoff on If He Has More Respect For Tony Khan After They Spoke, The Possibility Of Working For AEW
- Joey Ryan Address Recent Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Him, Reactivates Social Media Accounts
- Backstage Notes on Extreme Rules ‘Swamp Fight’ Filming Details & Finish (SPOILERS)