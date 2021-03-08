Highlights From Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & MJF at AEW Revolution

The Young Bucks had a battle to retain their AEW World Tag Team Titles against Chris Jericho and MJF at AEW Revolution, but they walked away victorious. The Bucks defeated the Inner Circle members during tonight’s show to successfuly defend their titles, and you can see some highlights below.

The Bucks’ title reign now stands at 120 days, having won them at AEW Full Gear in November. Our live coverage of the show is here.