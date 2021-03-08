wrestling / News
Highlights From Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & MJF at AEW Revolution
The Young Bucks had a battle to retain their AEW World Tag Team Titles against Chris Jericho and MJF at AEW Revolution, but they walked away victorious. The Bucks defeated the Inner Circle members during tonight’s show to successfuly defend their titles, and you can see some highlights below.
The Bucks’ title reign now stands at 120 days, having won them at AEW Full Gear in November. Our live coverage of the show is here.
.@youngbucks coming in hot! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/9M1hDeGh6M
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
.@The_MJF and @IAmJericho have taken over! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/6rz9bH0LuX
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
Double DDT from Matt! @youngbucks #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/Tgpuk3PaMP
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
Do something RADICAL, Nick! @youngbucks #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/QT2B0GSXkK
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
Perfect timing from @The_MJF! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/laj4NjPxEB
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
Turn it up! @youngbucks in stereo! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/VmgGCHu178
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
That one was for Papa Buck! @youngbucks #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/MjfqZ9rWET
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
