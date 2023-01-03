wrestling / News
Highspots Auctions Announces Virtual Signings for 2023
January 3, 2023 | Posted by
– Highspots Auctions has announced its first virtual signings for 2023 starting with Matt Cardona and Brian Myers on Saturday, January 8. Here are the current virtual signings that are scheduled:
January 8 – Matt Cardona and Brian Myers
January 10 – WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly
January 19 – Hiko del Vikingo
January 20 – Tony Schiavone
February 2- Lina Fanene aka the former Nia Jax
More Trending Stories
- Note On AEW Locker Room Reaction To Dax Harwood’s Recent CM Punk Comments
- Note On Another Wrestler Who Will Join Sasha Banks at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- FanTime Congratulates Mandy Rose For Making $1 Million Last Month
- Zelina Vega in Black Leather Pants, Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss Top WWE Best Superstar Instagram Photos of 2022