Highspots Auctions Announces Virtual Signings for 2023

– Highspots Auctions has announced its first virtual signings for 2023 starting with Matt Cardona and Brian Myers on Saturday, January 8. Here are the current virtual signings that are scheduled:

January 8 – Matt Cardona and Brian Myers

January 10 – WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly

January 19 – Hiko del Vikingo

January 20 – Tony Schiavone

February 2- Lina Fanene aka the former Nia Jax