Highspots Auctions Announces Virtual Signings for 2023

January 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Highspots Auctions has announced its first virtual signings for 2023 starting with Matt Cardona and Brian Myers on Saturday, January 8. Here are the current virtual signings that are scheduled:

January 8 – Matt Cardona and Brian Myers
January 10 – WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly
January 19 – Hiko del Vikingo
January 20 – Tony Schiavone
February 2- Lina Fanene aka the former Nia Jax

