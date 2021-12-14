wrestling / News
Highspots Auctions Streaming Shows With Danhausen, Bandido, and More in December
December 14, 2021 | Posted by
– Highspots Auctions has announced the following streaming schedule for December (via PWInsider):
* Dec. 14 – “All I Want for Christmas” is Turbo Tuesday
* Dec. 15 – “The Vampire Who Stole Christmas ” w/ Danhausen
* Dec. 16 – “Felix Navidad” w/ Bandido
* Dec. 20 – “What if Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more”. A special Holiday Mental Health Charity Show.
