wrestling / News

Highspots Auctions Streaming Shows With Danhausen, Bandido, and More in December

December 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Highspots Wrestling Network, Warrior Wrestling

– Highspots Auctions has announced the following streaming schedule for December (via PWInsider):

* Dec. 14 – “All I Want for Christmas” is Turbo Tuesday
* Dec. 15 – “The Vampire Who Stole Christmas ” w/ Danhausen
* Dec. 16 – “Felix Navidad” w/ Bandido
* Dec. 20 – “What if Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more”. A special Holiday Mental Health Charity Show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Highspots, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading