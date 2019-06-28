wrestling / News
Highspots Releasing DVD On Championship Wrestling From Florida
Highspots.com has releaded a new DVD on Eddie Graham Florida territory, titled Championship Wrestling from Florida – The Story of Wrestling in the Sunshine State.
One of the true Meccas in professional wrestling, the “Sunshine State” offered first class wrestling like no other territory in its prime. Championship Wrestling from Floriday was one of the unquestionable leaders in the field of professional wrestling. Led by perhaps the smartest man of that era in Eddie Graham and voiced by the most recognizable public figure in wrestling, Gordon Solie. Championship Wrestling from Floriday was a destination for only fans but every top wrestling talent. Eddie Graham not only created superstars, world champions, and household names such as Dusty Rhodes, Jack Brisco, Kevin Sullivan, and many more. For the first time CWF’s history and legacy is traced in this documentary from its beginning under “Cowboy” Luttrell to its eventual demise after the shocking death of Eddie Graham. With extensive interviews from all the key players involved in the territory, Championship Wrestling from Floriday will leave you feeling like you worked the territory yourself!
The DVD set also features several bonus matches captured on 8mm film.
Disc 1
Opener
Cowboy Luttrell
Gordon Solie
Eddie Graham the Leader
Jack Brisco
Eddie Graham the Politician
Dusty Rhodes
Mike Graham
Plane Crash
Kevin Sullivan
Dutsy’s Exodus
Eddie Graham’s DeathLosing Control
PWF
Legacy of CWF
DISC TWO:
Bob Roop told by Barry Rose
Lex Luger
Jack Disappears told by Gerald Brisco
Memories told by Brian Blair
Florida Teaser Trailer
Who was Gordon? told by Jonard Solie
Kevin meet Woman told by George Napolitano
Philosophy told by Kevin Sullivan
Jack fights a fan told by Steve Keirn
Near Death told by Bob Armstrong
Ventures told by Jonard Solie
The Passion told by Barry Rose
Brisco Name told by Gerald Brisco
Ox Baker vs Dusty Rhodes
Dusty Poem told by Terry Funk
My Hero told by Brian Blair
Wahoo told by Lex Luger
Puke told by Black Bart
Sarasota told by Dutch Mantell
Top Feuds told by Barry Rose
Wahoo the Man told by Ron Bass
Getting Started told by Gerald Brisco
Meeting Eddie told by Jim Ross
Dusty Rhodes vs Buddy Wolfe
Payoffs told by Gary Hart
Imperial Room told by Kevin Sullivan
Midnight Rider told by Bruce Mitchell
Blackjack told by Brian Blair
Ron Pope told by Barry Rose
Jack Stories told by Jonard Solie
Freebirds told by Percy Pringle
Heritage told by Gerald Brisco
Pranks told by Mike Graham
Arm Drag told by Ricky Steamboat
Bill Watts told by Barry Rose
Superstar told by George Napolitano
First Match told by Lex Luger
My Booker told by Al Perez
Stay Home told by Jonard Solie
Flying told by Steve Keirn
Paul Jones told by Barry Rose
Jesse Barr told by Brian Blair
Jack Got Over told by Gerald Brisco
Texas Boys told by Ron Bass
Heel Turns told by Barry Rose
My Dad the Star told by Jonard Solie
Tryouts told by JJ Dillon
Pay Scale told by Kevin Sullivan
Razor Blades told by Superstar Billy Graham
Hatori told by Gerald Brisco
History told by Barry Rose
Slam Me told by Brian Blair
Nancy told by Blackjack Mulligan
Coach told by Black Bart
Inexperience told by Lex Luger
The Interview told by Kevin Sullivan
Sportatorium told by Gerald Brisco
5 Shots told by Jonard Solie
Eddie’s Accident told by Barry Rose
It’s Hot told by Brian Blair
