Highspots.com has releaded a new DVD on Eddie Graham Florida territory, titled Championship Wrestling from Florida – The Story of Wrestling in the Sunshine State.

One of the true Meccas in professional wrestling, the “Sunshine State” offered first class wrestling like no other territory in its prime. Championship Wrestling from Floriday was one of the unquestionable leaders in the field of professional wrestling. Led by perhaps the smartest man of that era in Eddie Graham and voiced by the most recognizable public figure in wrestling, Gordon Solie. Championship Wrestling from Floriday was a destination for only fans but every top wrestling talent. Eddie Graham not only created superstars, world champions, and household names such as Dusty Rhodes, Jack Brisco, Kevin Sullivan, and many more. For the first time CWF’s history and legacy is traced in this documentary from its beginning under “Cowboy” Luttrell to its eventual demise after the shocking death of Eddie Graham. With extensive interviews from all the key players involved in the territory, Championship Wrestling from Floriday will leave you feeling like you worked the territory yourself!

The DVD set also features several bonus matches captured on 8mm film.

Disc 1

Opener

Cowboy Luttrell

Gordon Solie

Eddie Graham the Leader

Jack Brisco

Eddie Graham the Politician

Dusty Rhodes

Mike Graham

Plane Crash

Kevin Sullivan

Dutsy’s Exodus

Eddie Graham’s DeathLosing Control

PWF

Legacy of CWF

DISC TWO:

Bob Roop told by Barry Rose

Lex Luger

Jack Disappears told by Gerald Brisco

Memories told by Brian Blair

Florida Teaser Trailer

Who was Gordon? told by Jonard Solie

Kevin meet Woman told by George Napolitano

Philosophy told by Kevin Sullivan

Jack fights a fan told by Steve Keirn

Near Death told by Bob Armstrong

Ventures told by Jonard Solie

The Passion told by Barry Rose

Brisco Name told by Gerald Brisco

Ox Baker vs Dusty Rhodes

Dusty Poem told by Terry Funk

My Hero told by Brian Blair

Wahoo told by Lex Luger

Puke told by Black Bart

Sarasota told by Dutch Mantell

Top Feuds told by Barry Rose

Wahoo the Man told by Ron Bass

Getting Started told by Gerald Brisco

Meeting Eddie told by Jim Ross

Dusty Rhodes vs Buddy Wolfe

Payoffs told by Gary Hart

Imperial Room told by Kevin Sullivan

Midnight Rider told by Bruce Mitchell

Blackjack told by Brian Blair

Ron Pope told by Barry Rose

Jack Stories told by Jonard Solie

Freebirds told by Percy Pringle

Heritage told by Gerald Brisco

Pranks told by Mike Graham

Arm Drag told by Ricky Steamboat

Bill Watts told by Barry Rose

Superstar told by George Napolitano

First Match told by Lex Luger

My Booker told by Al Perez

Stay Home told by Jonard Solie

Flying told by Steve Keirn

Paul Jones told by Barry Rose

Jesse Barr told by Brian Blair

Jack Got Over told by Gerald Brisco

Texas Boys told by Ron Bass

Heel Turns told by Barry Rose

My Dad the Star told by Jonard Solie

Tryouts told by JJ Dillon

Pay Scale told by Kevin Sullivan

Razor Blades told by Superstar Billy Graham

Hatori told by Gerald Brisco

History told by Barry Rose

Slam Me told by Brian Blair

Nancy told by Blackjack Mulligan

Coach told by Black Bart

Inexperience told by Lex Luger

The Interview told by Kevin Sullivan

Sportatorium told by Gerald Brisco

5 Shots told by Jonard Solie

Eddie’s Accident told by Barry Rose

It’s Hot told by Brian Blair