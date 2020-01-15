Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Bar Wrestling 51 and NEW Holiday Havoc

– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service includes new events for Northeast Wrestling and Bar Wrestling. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:

Besties Chuck Mambo

The Besties in the World are back with Chuck “Charles” Mambo on this episode of Besties. So kick back crack open some cold ones and #GiveDogShitTheRedCard

Topics Include:

-Firing Guns

-Slapping People

-Hoops

-Grumpy Bartenders

-Rub N Tug

-Flaccid Dick & Lawnmower

-Gripping the TV

#GiveDogShitTheRedCard

Bar Wrestling 51: Rose Parade – January 1, 2020 – Bootleg Theater – Los Angeles, CA

1. Andy Brown, Priscilla Kelly & Ray Rosas vs Chris Bey, Eli Everfly & Miranda Alize

2. Jake Atlas vs Adrian Quest

3. The RockNES Monsters vs Revolt! vs Dom Kubrick & Heather Monroe

4. Tommy Dreamer vs Watts

5. Kris Statlander vs Gisele Shaw

6. David Arquette & RJ City vs Colt Cabana & Joey Ryan

7. Brian Cage vs Teddy Hart

Sorry You’re Watching This: Heather Monroe & Jake Atlas

SORRY! We apologize for bringing this show back but we didn’t have a choice. Something about exclusive contracts and a new wrestling show on TV. So we did the best we could and again we’re SORRY. Dan Barry is back as the host of “Sorry You’re Watching This” and we have two guests Heather Monroe and Jake Atlas.

Topics Discussed:

Take it Home

Tag Team Wrestling

Front Bumps

Bar Wrestling

Jake vs Jungle Boy

Pet Peeves

and much more!

Northeast Wrestling Holiday Havoc 2019 – NEW Arena – Bethany, CT -12/21/19

1. Maine State Posse & Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. InZanely Rude & Chris Battle

2. Dexter Loux addresses the crowd

3. Tasha Steelz vs. Angel Sinclair

4. “Man Scout” Jake Manning vs. Chuck O’Neil

5. TK O’ Ryan addresses the crowd

6. Dan Maff vs. Wrecking Ball Legursky

7. Mike Verna vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

8. NEW LIVE Title Match: JT Dunn vs. Christian Casanova vs. Keith Youngblood

Breaking Kayfabe: Jerome Young AKA New Jack

Kayfabe Commentaries “Breaking Kayfabe” series pulls no punches as we sit down with the man who made New Jack a moniker synonymous with danger, trouble, and controversy. But as this series promises to do, we climb inside Jerome Young and attempt to get to the bottom of what drove the character we came to know.

Jerome’s young years were filled with violence and as challenged a home life you can imagine, which carried over to adulthood. But the years in prison couldn’t erase the memory of a school teacher he’d never forget. Yup, we even go there. No stone is left unturned.

The shoot interview has matured. Breaking Kayfabe takes you inside Jerome Young for a journey unlike anything New Jack could EVER provide.

Back To The Territories: Georgia

Today much is made about wrestling wars, but how much do wrestling fans know about the “war for Atlanta?” It was very real, and saw the biggest stars in wrestling being utilized by the NWA to protect what was seen as an assault on one of its major territories. Standing opposite the Alliance and Jim Barnett was Ann Gunkel, widow of promoter and wrestling star Ray Gunkel.

Join host Jim Cornette and Bill Eadie, The Masked Superstar, one of the Georgia territory’s huge stars and bookers, for a trip down Atlanta way. Go inside the Georgia wrestling operation before TBS, Black Saturday, and the Crocketts. Hear the stories surrounding the area’s colorful stars like Tommy Rich, T Bolt Patterson, Freebirds, Mr Wrestling I and II, Ole Anderson, and so many more. Jump in, we’re heading to Hot-lanta!

Bombshells: Mia Yim & Kennadi Brink

They weren’t gonna stay silent forever! The bright, sexy, strong, and charismatic stars of women’s wrestling now have a place to sound off on who they are, where they’ve been, and anything that comes up. Join host Leva Bates and hear their stories and see them in action too!

This episode Leva chops it up with Mia Yim (TNA’s Jade) about making it on your own, superheroes, dating in the business, and more. See Mia in action and also meet young up and comer Kennadi Brink as she details training at Team 3D

Academy.

Interviews…matches…and Bombshells!

TCW Silent Nightmare 6: Sweet Dreams 27-12-19

TCW World Championship: David Graves vs. David Starr

TCW Tag Team Championships – 2 Out of 3 Falls: Crashboat vs. The Lion Kings

TCW Women’s Championship: Rhio vs. Gia Adams

Rampage Brown vs. Will Kroos

Winner Becomes No.1 Contender To The TCW World Championship – 5 Man Elimination Match: Ethan Allen vs. Tom Thelwell vs. Luke Jacobs vs. Big T Justice vs. Martin Kirby

HT Drake & Roxxy vs. Brady Phillips & Ivy

Violence Party vs. Joe 2.0

Sean Only vs. Shreddybrek

12.28.19 – Windy City Classic XV (LIVE STREAM) – AAW Pro at 115 Bourbon Street – Merrionette Park, IL

Myron Reed vs. Air Wolf vs. Josh Briggs vs. Ace Austin vs. Clayton Gainz vs. Colt Cabana

Kimber Lee vs. Hyan

Killer Kross vs. Matthew Justice

Dog Collar Match: Jimmy Jacobs vs. Good Brother #3

AAW Women’s Championship Match: Jessicka Havok vs. Kris Statlander

Bourbon Street Fight: Eddie Kingston/David Starr vs. Jake Something/Curt Stallion

AAW Heritage Championship Match: PACO vs. Hakim Zane w/ Karam

AAW Tag Team Championship Match: The Besties In The World (c) vs. Sami Callihan /Jake Crist

AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Josh Alexander Open Challenge