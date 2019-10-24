Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Bar Wrestling 45 and Queens of Combat 36

– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service includes new Northeast Wrestling, TCW, and the Future 8 Tournament events. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:

Jake Manning’s Fireside Chat: Arik Cannon & Darin Corbin

The Fireside Chat with Arik Cannon & Darin Corbin – Hosted by “Man Scout” Jake Manning

The first edition of the Fireside Chat is brought to you by Alpha Brain, Coffee and Fat Burners. So, if Jake Manning & Darin Corbin seem a little jittery thats why. Arik Cannon though is super calm mostly because of all the PBR and he has a Wikipedia page. You tend to be a bit more relaxed when in you have one of those. As you can tell by this write up this show is all over place. Don’t worry here is a list of topics that we WILL NOT talk about.

Alkaline Trio

The Gold Standard

Big Daddy Bullhead

Vader’s WWF run

and SO MUCH MORE

Grab a log and throw it on the fire and enjoy the Fireside Chat with Arik Cannon & Darin Corbin

Queens of Combat 36: A Royal Affair

Queens Of Combat 36 eminates from the Hilton Hotel, in Charlotte, NC filmed August 17th, 2019.

Host for the evening Mance Warner.

Faye Jackson VS Scarlett Bordeaux

Aja Perera VS Madi Maxx

Zoey Skye Vs Savannah Evans VS Kris Statlander VS Tasha Steelz

Dani Jordan VS Trish Adora VS Gabby Gilbert

QOC Tag Team Championship: So Flo Unsanctioned (Didi & Radley) (c) VS Legit Stars (Ashley Vox & Leyla Hirsch)

QOC Championship: Diamante (c) VS Priscilla Kelly

Bar Wrestling 45 You Got It, Dude – Oct. 9, 2019 – Bootleg Theater – Los Angeles, California

1. Heather Monroe, Dom Kubrick, & Jake Atlas vs Andy Brown, Tyler Bateman, & Ray Rosas

2. Eli Everfly vs Watts

3. Los Luchas vs Taya Valkyrie & Joey Ryan

4. Daga vs Brian Cage

5. Tessa Blanchard vs Miranda Alize

6. Rock N’ Roll Express vs RockNES Monsters

Northeast Wrestling Presents Heat Wave 2019 – NEW Arena – Bethany, CT

1. Kip Sabian vs. Christian Casanova

2. Buddy Costa Addresses the Crowd

3. Brett Ryan Gosselin & ??? vs. Perfect Gamble

4. Penelope Ford vs. Adira

5. Private Party vs. Milk Chocolate

6. Mike Verna vs. Keith Youngblood

7. Northeast Wrestling Tag Title Match: King Brian Anthony & Duke of Danger Daniel Evans w/ Baron Von Vito vs. InZanely Rude

8. Luchasaurus vs. Chris Battle

9. NEW Title Match: Darby Allin vs. Wrecking Ball Legursky

WLGP 2019 Day 1

FREE TO WATCH: Day 1 of the 2019 Wrestling League Grand Prix featuring Brian Pillman Jr entering the tournament and Cody Hall challenges WL Champion Harry Mant

PWX Wrestling Presents Lights Out -Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 | Cabarrus Arena, Concord, NC

X16 Qualifying Match: Mason Myles vs Harlem Bravado

PWX iTV Championship Match: Saieve Al Sabah vs Cam Carter©

Shotzi Blackheart vs Lindsay Snow

TJ Boss vs Logan Creed

Josh Powers vs Corey Hollis

The All-Stars (Tracer X/Drew Adler) vs The Unwanted (Eddie Kingston/Maluta)

PWX World Heavyweight Championship Match – Evolve vs PWX – J.D. Drake vs Slim J