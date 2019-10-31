Highspots Wrestling Network Adds New PWG, AAW, and Queens of Combat Events

– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service includes new events for PWG, Queens of Combat, and AAW. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:

$5 Wrestling: Burke County Homecoming

1. Number 1 Contender Tournament Round 1: Raider Rock vs. Lil Donnie vs. Mr. Krystal

2. Number 1 Contender Tournament Round 1: Mike Levy vs. Mr. Thunderbolt vs. King Jermey Snaker vs. Jeff Hart

3. Number 1 Contender Tournament Round 1: Big Donnie vs. Porkchop Cash Jr. vs. Nosferatu

4. $5 Wrestling Title Match: Freight Train vs. Wrestle Ranger

5. Number 1 Contender Tournament Finals

BONUS FOOTAGE

Backstage Interview with Hammer

PWG: Smokey & The Bandido – October 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA

Singles Match: Darby Allin vs. Trevor Lee

Three-Way Match: Flamita vs. Puma King vs. Rey Horus

Singles Match: Hechicero vs. Zack Sabre, Jr.

Singles Match: Bandido vs. REY FENIX

Singles Match: Brody King vs. Timothy Thatcher

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match: The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier – Champions) vs. LAX (Ortiz & Santana – Challengers)

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match: “Ring General” WALTER (Champion) vs. Jeff Cobb (Challenger)

Wrestling Revolver Tales From the Ring 3 Val Air Ballroom West Des Moines, IA 10/4/19

1. IMPACT Wrestling X Divison Title Match: Jake Crist vs. Ace Austin vs. DAGA vs. Arik Cannon

2. Iowa Championship Match: 1 Called Manders vs. Darin Corbin

3. The Crew (Rich Swann & Jason Cade) vs. Tyler Matrix & Logan James

4. Wrestling Revolver Open Invite Scramble Championship: “Man Scout” Jake Manning vs. Dave Crist vs. Jessicka Havok vs. Clayton Gainz vs. Jimmy Jacobs vs. Beautiful Brian Taylor vs. Yellow Dog

5. IMPACT Wrestling World Championship: Brian Cage vs. JT Dunn

6. Lance Archer vs. Ace Romero

7. Revolt! (Caleb Konley & Zane Riley) vs. Andy Dalton & Moonshine Mantell

8. Iowa Street Fight: Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard

9. Wrestling Revolver Heavyweight Championship: Larry D. vs. Madman Fulton vs. Killer Kross

Queens Of Combat 37: HalloQueen Havoc live at Haunted Hebron Hall on October 19th, 2019.

Madi Maxx VS Dream Girl Ellie

Kilynn King VS Randi West VS Selina Rose VS Kenzie Paige Henry VS Harlow O’hara

Dani Jordyn VS Faye Jackson

ThunderKitty & Sadie Lee Moss VS Double D’ Rose & Ravana Xin

Savannah Evans VS Vanity VS Lady Frost

QOC Tag Team Championship: Rocky Radley & Dynamite Didi (c) VS Davienne & Ava Everett

QOC Championship Match: Diamante (c) VS Tasha Steelz

AAW Pro Defining Moment 9/28/19 Logan Square Auditorium – Chicago, IL

1. Air Wolf vs. Jordan Oliver

2. Allysin Kay vs. Kimber Lee

3. $10,000 Bounty Challenge: Masked Good Brother #3 vs. Matthew Justice

4. AAW Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender: Ace Romero vs. Curt Stallion vs. Joey Lynch vs. Paco

5. Karam vs. Myron Reed

6. Darby Allin vs. Fatu

7. AAW Womens’ Championship: Hawlee Cromwell vs. Jessicka Havok(c)

8. Jessicka Havok & Kris Stadtlander vs. Jimmy Jacobs & Josh Briggs

9. AAW Heritage Championship: David Starr vs. Jake Something(c)

10. AAW Heavyweight Championship: Josh Alexander vs. Sami Callihan(c)

Innovate Wrestling Innovate or Die – September 28, 2019

Jason Kincaid vs. Caleb Courageous

Cashflo vs. Crazzy Steve

SciFight Series 2017

Sci Fight Series 2017 ‘The best WL show of all time’ according to many… features Kip Sabian, Simon Grimm, CCK, Cara Noir and many more! The CZW World Tag Team Championships are defended… A-Kid and Carlos Ramon make their BritWres debut… Also a massive 5 on 5 elimination main event!