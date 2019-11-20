Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Besties With Jimmy Jacobs, New PCW and Northeast Wrestling Events

– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service includes new events for Northeast Wrestling and PCW, along with a new Besties: Jimmy Jacobs edition. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:

Besties: Jimmy Jacobs

Your boys are back in the saddle with a new episode of Besties with Jimmy Jacobs, who doesn’t get it. Why the hell does Jimmy not get it? What is it? Watch as the guys try to make Jimmy the official third Bestie.

Topics Include

Fingernail Polish

Being Short

Jimmy doesn’t get it

What does Davey do?

Street Smarts

No One Cares

Plus much more!!!

PCW ULTRA | INTO THE VOID | 10.18.19

PCW ULTRA “INTO THE VOID” October 18, 2019

ILWU Memorial Hall – 231 W. C Street – Wilmington, CA

PUERTO RICAN LEGENDS COMPETE FOR ONE OF THE MOST PRESTIGIOUS CHAMPIONSHIPS IN WRESTLING!

ULTRA CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Mil Muertes (c) vs Savio Vega

THERE IS SO MUCH BAD BLOOD IN THESE TWO EMOTIONAL AND PERSONAL VENDETTAS!

Dog Collar Match

Homicide vs Josef Samael

I QUIT MATCH

Fatu vs Eddie Kingston

TWO OF THE BEST COMPETE FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP!

ULTRALIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Jake Atlas (c) vs DAGA

SO MUCH AT STAKE HERE, WINNERS GET A TITLE SHOT!

#1 Contendership to ULTRA CHAMPIONSHIP

Schaff vs HAMMERSTONE

#1 Contendership to ULTRALIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Brian Pillman Jr. vs Douglas James

THE NEW CHAMP’S FIRST DEFENSE

ULTRA WOMAN CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Sumie Sakai (c) vs Victorya Von

PLUS THE RETURN OF YOUNG GUNS // THE ORIGINAL FAN INTERACTIVE MATCH WHERE THE LIVE AUDIENCE PICKS WHO MOVES ON TO ANNIVERSARY 2020

CODY CHHUN (WA) vs. MATT VANDAGRIFF (CA) vs. DAMIAN DRAKE (NV) vs. C.L.A.S. (AZ) vs. TY RAY (CA) vs. DOM KUBRICK (CA)

NEW: Autumn Ambush 2019

Northeast Wrestling Presents

Autumn Ambush 2019

NEW Arena

Bethany, CT 10/19/19

1. Perfect Gamble & Mike Verna vs. TEAM ICW

2. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Buddy Costa

3. DL Hurst vs. Cody Vance

4. Matt Taven Addresses the Crowd

5. Hale Collins vs. Chris Battle

6. Wrecking Ball Legursky vs. Sledge

7. Christian Casanova vs. Keith Youngblood

8. NEW Tag Team Title Match: Trust Fund vs. InZanely Rude

9. JT Dunn vs. Chuck O’ Neil

10. NEW Title Match: King Brian Anthony vs. Darby Allin

ReAwakening 18

18 years of blood sweat and tears, of dedication and hard work culminates in the eighteenth birthday party for Explosive Professional Wrestling ReAwakening 18.

On this night the longest running tournament in Australian wrestling, the EPW Invitational Tournament, will see a new name etched into the trophy and an opportunity to claim an EPW Championship match at an event of their choosing.

On this night the EPW Tag Team Champions, the Street Gang Hooligans will return to the event where they claimed their titles one year ago and put it all on the line against the odds in a Claremont Street Fight

On this night the EPW Champion ‘The Don’ Michael Morleone will face his biggest challenge in a man who blazed the trial in EPW and set the world on fire ‘Mad’ Mikey Nicholls.

On this night everything will be left in the ring because this is EPW, this is ReAwakening 18 and the Time Is Now.

INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT – Semi Finals

‘Nice Guy’ Dan Moore v ‘The Real Wrestler’ Gavin McGavin

Julian Ward (w/Amber) v Kiel Steria

The Taskforce v Taylor King & Tyler Jacobs (w/The Children)

‘The Prince of Perth’ Jay Taylor v Del Cano

CLAREMONT STREET FIGHT FOR THE EPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Street Gang Hooligans (c) v Plague

INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT FINAL

???? v ????

The Untouchables v Davis Storm & Richter

EPW CHAMPIONSHIP

‘The Don’ (c) Michael Morleone v ‘Mad’ Mikey Nicholls

TCW Against All Odds 6 – 27-10-19

TCW World Championship

David graves vs. Luke Jacobs vs. Sam Bailey

TCW Women’s & Open Championship – Winner Takes All

Roxxy vs. Rhio vs. Natalie Sykes

Boris Koslov & Sugar Dunkerton vs. Will Kroos & Brady Phillips

Kevin Lloyd vs. Joe Wade

HT Drake vs. Soner Dursun

BA Rose & Jack Turner vs. Reece & Rogan

Joe Nelson vs. Joel Redgrave

Dara Diablo vs. Sean Only

Jake Silver vs. Grodd

TCW Grounded Invitational 27-10-19

David Graves vs. Kevin Lloyd

Roxxy vs. Rhio

Brady Phillips vs. Joe Nelson

Sugar Dunkerton vs. Dan Evans

Nsereko vs. Soner Dursun

Jack Bandicoot vs. Phillip Michael vs. Joel Redgrave

ECCW Halloween Hell 2019

ECCW presents HALLOWEEN HELL from The Sapperton Pensioners Hall in New Westminster, BC on October 24th, 2019.

1) Billy Suede vs. Artemis Spencer (c) | ECCW Championship

2) Riea Von Slasher vs. Bambi Hall vs. Nicole Matthews (c) | ECCW Women’s Championship

3) Erik Strange vs. Eddie Osbourne vs. Draven Andrews vs. Daniel Makabe vs. Fergie

4) The Voros Twins vs. Ravenous Randy & ?

5) Shareef Morrow vs. Travis Williams (c) | ECCW Canadian Championship

6) 4 Minutes of Heat vs. Gross Misconduct vs. GODS vs. State of Emergency | ECCW Tag Team Championship

7) Beef Boy vs. Judas Icarus | Trick or Treat Death Match

WHAT! 11 – Dan Maff, KC, Jessicka Havok, & more