wrestling / News
Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Besties With Jimmy Jacobs, New PCW and Northeast Wrestling Events
– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service includes new events for Northeast Wrestling and PCW, along with a new Besties: Jimmy Jacobs edition. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:
Besties: Jimmy Jacobs
Your boys are back in the saddle with a new episode of Besties with Jimmy Jacobs, who doesn’t get it. Why the hell does Jimmy not get it? What is it? Watch as the guys try to make Jimmy the official third Bestie.
Topics Include
Fingernail Polish
Being Short
Jimmy doesn’t get it
What does Davey do?
Street Smarts
No One Cares
Plus much more!!!
PCW ULTRA | INTO THE VOID | 10.18.19
PCW ULTRA “INTO THE VOID” October 18, 2019
ILWU Memorial Hall – 231 W. C Street – Wilmington, CA
PUERTO RICAN LEGENDS COMPETE FOR ONE OF THE MOST PRESTIGIOUS CHAMPIONSHIPS IN WRESTLING!
ULTRA CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
Mil Muertes (c) vs Savio Vega
THERE IS SO MUCH BAD BLOOD IN THESE TWO EMOTIONAL AND PERSONAL VENDETTAS!
Dog Collar Match
Homicide vs Josef Samael
I QUIT MATCH
Fatu vs Eddie Kingston
TWO OF THE BEST COMPETE FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP!
ULTRALIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
Jake Atlas (c) vs DAGA
SO MUCH AT STAKE HERE, WINNERS GET A TITLE SHOT!
#1 Contendership to ULTRA CHAMPIONSHIP
Schaff vs HAMMERSTONE
#1 Contendership to ULTRALIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Brian Pillman Jr. vs Douglas James
THE NEW CHAMP’S FIRST DEFENSE
ULTRA WOMAN CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
Sumie Sakai (c) vs Victorya Von
PLUS THE RETURN OF YOUNG GUNS // THE ORIGINAL FAN INTERACTIVE MATCH WHERE THE LIVE AUDIENCE PICKS WHO MOVES ON TO ANNIVERSARY 2020
CODY CHHUN (WA) vs. MATT VANDAGRIFF (CA) vs. DAMIAN DRAKE (NV) vs. C.L.A.S. (AZ) vs. TY RAY (CA) vs. DOM KUBRICK (CA)
NEW: Autumn Ambush 2019
Northeast Wrestling Presents
Autumn Ambush 2019
NEW Arena
Bethany, CT 10/19/19
1. Perfect Gamble & Mike Verna vs. TEAM ICW
2. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Buddy Costa
3. DL Hurst vs. Cody Vance
4. Matt Taven Addresses the Crowd
5. Hale Collins vs. Chris Battle
6. Wrecking Ball Legursky vs. Sledge
7. Christian Casanova vs. Keith Youngblood
8. NEW Tag Team Title Match: Trust Fund vs. InZanely Rude
9. JT Dunn vs. Chuck O’ Neil
10. NEW Title Match: King Brian Anthony vs. Darby Allin
ReAwakening 18
18 years of blood sweat and tears, of dedication and hard work culminates in the eighteenth birthday party for Explosive Professional Wrestling ReAwakening 18.
On this night the longest running tournament in Australian wrestling, the EPW Invitational Tournament, will see a new name etched into the trophy and an opportunity to claim an EPW Championship match at an event of their choosing.
On this night the EPW Tag Team Champions, the Street Gang Hooligans will return to the event where they claimed their titles one year ago and put it all on the line against the odds in a Claremont Street Fight
On this night the EPW Champion ‘The Don’ Michael Morleone will face his biggest challenge in a man who blazed the trial in EPW and set the world on fire ‘Mad’ Mikey Nicholls.
On this night everything will be left in the ring because this is EPW, this is ReAwakening 18 and the Time Is Now.
INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT – Semi Finals
‘Nice Guy’ Dan Moore v ‘The Real Wrestler’ Gavin McGavin
Julian Ward (w/Amber) v Kiel Steria
The Taskforce v Taylor King & Tyler Jacobs (w/The Children)
‘The Prince of Perth’ Jay Taylor v Del Cano
CLAREMONT STREET FIGHT FOR THE EPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Street Gang Hooligans (c) v Plague
INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT FINAL
???? v ????
The Untouchables v Davis Storm & Richter
EPW CHAMPIONSHIP
‘The Don’ (c) Michael Morleone v ‘Mad’ Mikey Nicholls
TCW Against All Odds 6 – 27-10-19
TCW World Championship
David graves vs. Luke Jacobs vs. Sam Bailey
TCW Women’s & Open Championship – Winner Takes All
Roxxy vs. Rhio vs. Natalie Sykes
Boris Koslov & Sugar Dunkerton vs. Will Kroos & Brady Phillips
Kevin Lloyd vs. Joe Wade
HT Drake vs. Soner Dursun
BA Rose & Jack Turner vs. Reece & Rogan
Joe Nelson vs. Joel Redgrave
Dara Diablo vs. Sean Only
Jake Silver vs. Grodd
TCW Grounded Invitational 27-10-19
David Graves vs. Kevin Lloyd
Roxxy vs. Rhio
Brady Phillips vs. Joe Nelson
Sugar Dunkerton vs. Dan Evans
Nsereko vs. Soner Dursun
Jack Bandicoot vs. Phillip Michael vs. Joel Redgrave
ECCW Halloween Hell 2019
ECCW presents HALLOWEEN HELL from The Sapperton Pensioners Hall in New Westminster, BC on October 24th, 2019.
1) Billy Suede vs. Artemis Spencer (c) | ECCW Championship
2) Riea Von Slasher vs. Bambi Hall vs. Nicole Matthews (c) | ECCW Women’s Championship
3) Erik Strange vs. Eddie Osbourne vs. Draven Andrews vs. Daniel Makabe vs. Fergie
4) The Voros Twins vs. Ravenous Randy & ?
5) Shareef Morrow vs. Travis Williams (c) | ECCW Canadian Championship
6) 4 Minutes of Heat vs. Gross Misconduct vs. GODS vs. State of Emergency | ECCW Tag Team Championship
7) Beef Boy vs. Judas Icarus | Trick or Treat Death Match
WHAT! 11 – Dan Maff, KC, Jessicka Havok, & more
More Trending Stories
- Undertaker Recalls Thinking He’d Be ‘Egg-Man’ In Steve Austin Preview Clip
- Eric Bischoff Reveals That Tony Khan Left Tony Schiavone’s Birthday After Being Offended By Mark Madden
- Mia Yim Details Her Horrific Experience Surviving Domestic Abuse, How Shelton Benjamin Was There For Her
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Infamous Backstage Fight Between Vader & Paul Orndorff, How Difficult Vader Was Backstage