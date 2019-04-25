This Week Additions to Highspots Wrestling Network Include Shoot Interviews With Ric Flair, Vickie Guerrero, and Blue Meanie

Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the streaming service, which is available HERE. Additions this week include various shoot interviews, including with Ric Flair, Vickie Guerrero, the Blue Meanie, and more.

Best Friends: The Big One

Universes collide. Pop a dog. Featuring Dan Barry, Bill Carr, Bryce Remsburg, and Orange Cassidy as the voice of reason.

Hosted by denim wearing miscreants Big Dust and Greg.

NEW: Wrestlefest 10 – 3-25-2006 – Bristol, Connecticut

* NWA Championship: Christian Cage vs Billy Kidman

* Simon Dean vs Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler

* Xavier vs Chris Sabin

* Tommy Dreamer vs Ron Zombie

* Chuck Deep/Nick Neighborhood vs Sex and Violence

* Mikey Batts vs Romeo Roselli (with Talia Madison)

* Kurt Adonis vs Masked Executioner #2

* Josh Daniels vs Ricky Landell

NEW: Wrestlefest 13

Wrestlefest 13 – 3-28-2009 – Bristol, Connecticut

* NEW Debut of Ric Flair

* NEW Championship: Jason Blade vs Romeo Roselli

* Kevin Nash/Reid Flair/Charlie Dreamer vs Michael Sane/Jake Manning/Caleb Konley

* Kurt Adonis vs Brian Anthony (with Jimmy Hart)

* Paul London vs Eddie Edwards

* Ron Zombie vs Jalil Salaam

* Velvet Sky vs Amber

* Rob Eckos vs Frankie Arion

Ric Flair Shoot Interview (2013)

WOOOOOO! Don’t miss this jet flyin’, wheelin’ dealin’, kiss stealing shoot interview with the Nature Boy.

Vickie Guerrero Shoot Interview

EXCUSE ME EXCUSE ME EXCUSE ME! You better watch this full length shoot interview with the one and only Vicky Guerrero.

Jackie Moore Shoot Interview

Check out this full length shootfollowing the career of Jackie Moore aka Jacqueline!

In The Ring w/ Shane Helms

Learn from the wealth of knowledge that is the Hurricane Shane Helms

Adam Cole Shoot Interview

Blue Meanie Shoot Interview Part 1