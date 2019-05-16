This Week’s Highspots Wrestling Network Additions Include New Bar Wrestling Show and PWX The Art of War

– Highspots Wrestling Network has announced this week’s additions to the service, which include Bar Wrestling 35, PWX The Art of War, and more. You can check out the full listing of new additions for the Highspots Wrestling Network below.

Bar Wrestling 35 It’s Gonna Be May – May 8, 2019 – Bootleg Theater – Los Angles, CA

1. DoomFly vs Tyler Bateman & Brandon Cutler

2. Andy Brown vs Luchasaurus

3. PP Ray vs Heather Monroe & Jake Atlas

4. Joey Ryan vs KC Spinelli

5. Phoenix Star, Zokre, Daga & Taya Valkyrie vs RockNES Monsters, Eric Watts & Ryan Taylor

6. David Arquette vs Jungle Boy

PWX THE ART OF WAR – MAY 12, 2019 | CABARRUS ARENA, CONCORD, NC

PWX TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: MONSTER SQUAD VS REVOLT!

EL DEMON AZTECA VS SERPENTICO

ADAM BROOKS VS DARIUS LOCKHART

DREW ALDER & TRACER X VS LETHAL ENFORCERS

WAR GAMES MATCH: THE SYNDICATE VS JOHN SKYLER, ETHAN CASE, HARLEM BRAVADO, COREY HOLLIS, TOMMY DREAMER

ESW Fairground Fallout 2 (05/04/2019)

1. ESW Tag Team Title: Universal Era (Vinnie Moon & Dakoda Orion) vs Unstoppable and Invincible (James Sayga & Vince Valor) (c)

2. ESW Interstate Title: Jerk Cockins vs Frankie Feathers (c)

3. Jody Threat vs Kate Carney

4. Anthony Gaines vs Shannon Moore

5. Joe Gacy vs Kevin Bennett

6. Handcrafted (RJ City & Gregory Iron) vs Gavin Glass & Rob Sweet

7. The Blade (Pepper Parks) vs Space Monkey

8. High Seas (Nick Ando & Cloudy) vs Anthony Gaines & Shannon Moore

9. ESW Heavyweight Title: Sean Carr vs Brandon Thurston (c)

UWA Elite Luck of the Draw 2019

QOC 31: Oh Hail Yeah

Reflections: Kevin Sullivan

Tori Shoot Interview

Relfections: Raven