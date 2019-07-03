This Week’s Highspots Wrestling Network Additions Include Bar Wrestling and AJ Styles in IWA-MS

– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the services, which include a new Bar Wrestling event and the best of AJ Styles in IWA-MS. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:

Bar Wrestling 38 Two Sweet Two Year Anniversary Show – Baldwin Park, CA – American Legion Post 241

1. Dom Kubrick & Jake Atlas vs Andy Brown & Tyler Bateman

2. Doomfly vs Gentleman Jervis & Ricky Starks

3. Ryan Taylor & Watts vs RockNES Monsters

4. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs Joey Ryan & Shawn Spears

5. David Arquette & RJ City vs PPRAY

6. Lucha Bros. vs Los Luchas

PCW ULTRA | MIND CRAWLER | 6.14.19

“PCW ULTRALIGHT #1 CONTENDERSHIP” – TJ Perkins vs. Adam Brooks

Eli Everfly vs. Lucas Riley vs. Matt Vandagriff in a three-way-dance

Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Douglas James

“PCW ULTRA CHAMPIONSHIP” – MIL MUERTES (c) vs. Sami Callihan

“PCW ULTRA WOMAN CHAMPIONSHIP” – Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

“PCW ULTRALIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP” – Jake Atlas (c) vs. Trey Miguel

“WINNER TAKE ALL PCW ULTRA/DEFY TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP” – WARBEAST (c) vs. The Lucha Brothers

AML: Old School

Caprice Coleman address the AML faithful

AML Championship Match: George South w/ The Dawsons VS Axton Ray

Jordan Cage VS JB Cole

Mallaki Matthews VS CW Anderson

The Heat Seekers VS The Gymnasty Boys

Chance Rizer VS Jason Kincaid

Billy Brash VS King Shane Williams w/ Queen Taylor

AML Tag Team Championship: The Dawsons (c) w/ George South VS The International Superstars w/ Dream Girl Ellie

EPW’s Charity Bash Bunbury

After 12 long years Explosive Professional Wrestling returned to Bunbury in the south of West Australia. In conjunction with Triple M radio the show was to raise money for the charity 5 for Kids.

On this night both the EPW Tag Team Titles and EPW Championship were on the line as The Untouchables would make the attempt to reclaim the gold from the Street Gang Hooligans, while the current EPW Champion ‘The Don’ Michael Morleone eagerly awaited to find out who his challenger would be from the opening bout of a number one contender’s Battle Royal.

NUMBER 1 CONTENDER BATTLE ROYAL: Tyler Jacobs & Chadwick Jackson v Del Cano & El Toro Blanco

Tipene v Kiel Steria

Bobby Marshall v ‘The Godfather’ Davis Storm

EPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS: Street Gang Hooligans (c) v The Untouchables

‘Prince of Perth’ Jay Taylor v ‘The Child Star’ Taylor King

EPW CHAMPIONSHIP: ‘The Don’ Michael Morleone (c) v ???

WrestleHolics 2

Sami Callihan and WRESTLEHOLICS is back. This time we invite you to ride along with himself, Rich Swann, and a whole slew of NEW oddball characters, as they traverse the globe in the pursuit of pro wrestling glory, craft beers, and the best-kept secrets of the karaoke world.

You’ll get an in-depth and totally random look at just what these oft-travelling young men do to keep their sanity (arguably) as they spend hundreds of hours in hotels, on planes, and piled 8-deep in cars meant for 5, all so they can live their dreams of pummeling one another bloody in front of their adoring legions of fans.

Wrestleholics follows a motley ensemble cast of indy wrestling’s best and brightest from America, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Japan, and witnesses the intangible bond that brings these men of different backgrounds together as friends with a shared passion for violence with STYLE.

Never before have wrestling fans been so privy to the backstage antics, random amusements, and unshakable camaraderie that is at the heart of the pro wrestling business. Epic karaoke ballads are sung, Larry Dallas gets beat up, riots are started, Kitty Cats are harassed, and Colin Delaney sings his heart out. THIS IS WRESTLEHOLICS…… VOLUME 2!!!

Featuring: Sami Callihan, Rich Swann, Danny Havoc, Arik Cannon, Brian Kendrick, Ricochet, Drake Younger, B-Boy, Colin Delaney, Chuck Taylor, DJ Hyde, Shane Hollister, Chris Brookes, Larry Dallas, Jaki Numazawa, Jay Freddie, Mad Man Pondo, Tommy End, AR Fox, Gabe Sapolsky, Melissa Coates and much more!

Mia Yim: Early Years Vol 2

Mia Yim & Amanda Rodriguez vs. Amber O’Neal & Ivelisse – PWX – Live & In Demand Night 1 – (8/16/13)

Mia Yim vs. Ivelisse – PWX – Live & In Demand Night 2 – (8/17/13)

Mia Yim vs. Cheerleader Melissa – PWX – Funny Draws Funny – (9/6/13)

Mia Yim vs. Cheerleader Melissa – PWX – Us vs. The World – (9/7/13)

Mia Yim vs. D’Arcy Dixon – PWX – Rise of a Champion IX – Night 1 – (2/15/14)

Mia Yim vs. Chase Brown – PWX – Rise of a Champion IX – Night 2 – (2/16/14)

Mia Yim & Worst Case Scenario vs. Caprice Coleman, Lance Lude & Zane Riley – PWX – Queen City Rising – (3/14/14)

Caleb Konley: The Early Years Vol 3

Caleb Konley vs. Corey Hollis – PWX Title Match – PWX This Is It

Caleb Konley vs. Rich Swann- PWX Title Match – PWX Taken by Force

Caleb Konley vs. Cedric Alexander – PWX Title Match – PWX Rise of a Champion 9

AJ Styles: IWA-MS Vol 3

A.J. Styles vs. Matt Sydal (9/15/04)

A.J. Styles

vs. Bryan Danielson (9/16/04)

A.J. Styles vs. Jimmy Rave (9/17/04)

A.J. Styles vs. Matt Sydal (9/18/04)

A.J. Styles vs. Arik Cannon (9/18/04)

A.J. Styles vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Samoa Joe (9/18/04)

Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro): Early Years Vol 3

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Derek Frazier (5/14/05)

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mike Quackenbush (5/14/05)

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Delirious (6/3/05)

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Billy Gunn (6/4/05)

Claudio Castagnoli w/ Jade Chung vs. Tracy Smothers (6/11/05)

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brandon Thomaselli (6/11/05)

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Beef Wellington (7/9/05)

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jayson Reign (9/9/05)

Tyler Black (Seth Rollins): Early Years Vol 3

Tyler Black vs. Sal Thomaselli (9/23/05)

Tyler Black vs. Matt Sydal (9/24/05)

Tyler Black vs. Josh Abercrombie (1/12/06)

Tyler Black vs. Josh Abercrombie (1/21/06)

Tyler Black vs. Hallowicked (2/18/06)

Tyler Black & Marek Brave vs. Nate Webb & Billy Roc (3/17/06)

Tyler Black & Marek Brave vs. Irish Airborne (3/18/06)

Tyler Black vs. Low Ki (3/24/06)

Jon Moxley: Early Years Vol 3

Jon Moxley vs. B-Boy – CZW World Heavyweight Title – CZW – 11th Anniversary – (2/13/10)

Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage – CZW – Walking on Pins and Needles (3/13/10)

Jon Moxley vs. Sami Callihan – CZW – Swinging for the Fences (4/10/10)

Jon Moxley vs. Greg Excellent – CZW – Lines in the Sand (6/12/10) Jon Moxley vs. DJ Hyde – CZW – Lines in the Sand (6/12/10)

Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage – CZW – Lines in the Sand (6/12/10)

Jon Moxley vs. Egotistico Fantastico vs. Nick Gage – CZW – Home Sweet Home (7/10/10)

Jon Moxley: Early Years Vol 4

Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage vs. Drake Younger – CZW – Southern Violence (8/7/10)

Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage vs. Egotistico Fantastico – CZW – A Tangled Web 3 (8/1410)

Jon Moxley vs. Scotty Vortekz – CZW – Down with the Sickness 2010 (9/10/10) Jon Moxley vs. Robert Anthony – CZW – It’s Always Bloody in Philadelphia (10/9/10)

Jon Moxley vs. Devon Moore vs. Josh Hybrid vs. Alex Colon vs. Niles Young vs. Tyler Veritas – Elimination Match – NWA Force 1 – Big Trouble in Little Egg Harbor (10/15/10)

Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage – CZW World Heavyweight Title No Ropes Barbed Wire – CZW – déjà vu 5 (10/16/16)

Jon Moxley vs. Danny Havoc – CZW – LIVE in Germany (11/6/10)

Shoot Interview additions:

Carlos Colon Shoot Interview

New Jack Shoot

Pat Tanaka Shoot Interview

Santino Shoot

Tracy Smothers Shoot part 1

Tracy Smothers Shoot part 2

Blue Meanie Shoot Part 2

Matt Striker Shoot

Stevie Richards Shoot

Aldo Rose Shoot Interview

Necrobutcher Shoot

Sami Callihan & Rich Swann shoot Part 1

Sami Callihan & Rich Swann shoot Part 2