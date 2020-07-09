Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Spitting Venum With Gringo Loco and SHWA Marshall Law 2019

– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service. They include Spitting Venum with Gringo Loco and SHWA Marshall Law 2019. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:

Spitting Venum: Gringo Loco

Gringo Loco sits down with RobViper in this in-depth interview covering his strange journey in the world of professional wrestling. He discusses randomly discovering the world of Lucha Libre while in Chicago which led to him eventually heading down south to experience the real thing. Hear his many stories of his time working in Mexico, his return back to the U.S. & a frank discussion of his health scare that needed ended it all. Who better than the ‘Base God’ to explain the science of going into the ring with the mindset of making his opponent look like a million bucks? Where does he come up with his crazier ideas? Find out here in this exclusive interview for Highspots!

Bonus Match – Gringo Loco VS Volador Jr

SHWA Marshall Law 2019

Jules Canan Vs Delhi Did Singh

The Masked Mafia Vs Ryan Allan & Bruno Nitro

SHWA Heavyweight Champion Jeremiah Kingsley & Julian Ward Vs Harmsway

SHWA Pride Champion Del Cano Vs Ryan, Hannah Rose & Craig

SHWA Tag Team Championship Match: Jarrad Slate & Felix Young (C) Vs Ryan Allan & Bruno Nitro

Showtime Clyde Vs Christ Target Vs Jay Taylor

York Vs Matty Wahlberg w/ Del Cano

Wrestling Open Forum: 7.4.20 – Most Underrated Wrestlers

On this July 4th edition of the WOF Show Patrick and Dutch share who they believe are some of the most underrated wrestlers in history. One hour definitely isn’t enough time to talk about all of them but there are definitely some jewels in this conversation. Who do you think should be added to this list? Does Dutch’s “most underrated of all time” ring true? Have a listen and let us know.

Tremendously Awkward w/ Dan Barry & Bill Carr: The Gymnasty Boys

Get nasty and awkard with White Mike and Timmy Lou on this edition of Tremendously Awkward!

Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table: Lex Luger

4th of July Virtual Gimmick Table: Sgt. Slaughter, Hacksaw Jim Duggan & The Patriot

Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table: Sammy Guevara

Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table: Ron Simmons