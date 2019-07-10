wrestling / News
Highspots Wrestling Network Additions for This Week Include: Jushin Liger Wrestling at PWX
– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the services, which include Jushin Liger continuing his retirement tour with a match at PWX in Charlotte, North Carolina. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:
PWX Presents Legend – Grady Cole Center | Charlotte, NC – July 7, 2019
PWX iTV CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: BILLY BRASH VS SAIEVE AL SABAH
SAVANNAH EVANS w/ THE TOMMY THOMAS VS LINDSAY SNOW
PWX #1 CONTENDER 4-WAY MATCH: BRIAN PILLMAN JR VS MASON MYLES VS PATRICK SCOTT VS DARIUS LOCKHART
PWX WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: JASON CADE w/ THE TOMMY THOMAS VS SLIM J
ROAD TO OPPORTUNITY BATTLE ROYAL: ROPPONGI 3K VS TRACER X & DREW ADLER
HARLEM BRAVADO VS ROCKY ROMERO: SIX MAN TAG TEAM MAIN EVENT
THE REVOLT! (CALEB KONLEY, ZANE RILEY, & MAN SCOUT JAKE MANNING) VS JOHN SKYLER, ETHAN CASE, & JUSHIN THUNDER LIGER
2019 CHAOTIC COUNTDOWN
**30 Person Over The Top Rumble**
Winner Becomes #1 Contender For The Chaotic Wrestling Heavyweight Championship
**Heavyweight Championship Match**
Christian Casanova vs Josh Briggs
**NO DQ New England Championship Match**
Mike Verna vs Brandon Locke
**Tag Team Championship Match**
Bear Country vs Sent 2 Slaughter
**Women’s Championship Match**
Tasha Steelz vs Kris Statlander
**Intendergender 2 vs 1***
The Platinum Hunnies vs Brett Domino
ESW Temperature Rising (06/29/2019)
1. Atticus Cogar vs Bill Collier
2. Jerk Cockins vs Puf
3. Jay Freddie vs Josh Alexander
4. ESW Tag Team Title: Chris Cooper & Will Calrissian vs James Sayga (c)
5. Brian Pillman Jr vs Kevin Bennett
6. Slade vs Ryze
7. Dakoda Orion vs Cloudy
8. Zachary Wentz vs Anthony Gaines
9. 2-out-3 Falls Match: RJ City vs Gregory Iron
10. Vinnie Moon vs “The Blade” Pepper Parks
11. ESW Heavyweight Title: Daniel Garcia vs Brandon Thurston (c)
TCW High Tide 2019 28-06-19
TCW World Championship: Chuck Mambo vs. HT Drake vs. Brady Phillips
Rampage Brown vs. Suger Dunkerton
TCW Women’s Championship: Chakara vs. Roxxy
The Lion kings vs. Crown of Thorns
Spike Trivet vs. T.K. Cooper
Will Kroos vs. ‘Big Guns’ Joe
Rhio vs. Holidead vs. Shazza McKenzie
Boris Koslov vs. Jack Turner
ECCW Triple Crown
ECCW presents Triple Crown, the biggest show in Sapperton Pensioners Hall history!
– Eddie Osbourne VS Scotty Mac
– Beef Boy VS Sonico
– Nicole Savoy VS Nicole Matthews for the Women’s Championship
– Travis Williams VS Sid Sylum
– Moonshine Mafia (Judas Icarus & Eli Surge) VS Bishy Wishy (Bishop & Fergie)
– Tony Baroni VS Adam Brooks VS Sammy Guevara VS Artemis Spencer for the Canadian Championship
For more on the Highspots Wrestling Network streaming service, click here.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls Coming Up With Steve Austin’s Texas Rattlesnake Name, Convincing Austin to Turn Babyface
- Eric Bischoff On Whether Goldberg Was Made to Look Like Steve Austin, Where His Look Came From
- Booker T on Withdrawal From Starrcast III, Says Conrad Thompson Never Told Him It Was Starrcast, Claims WWE Had ‘Zero’ to Do With It
- Jon Moxley On Establishing a Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says Vince Is ‘Easy to Talk To’, Discusses Vince’s ‘Mind Trick’