Highspots Wrestling Network Additions for This Week Include: Jushin Liger Wrestling at PWX

– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the services, which include Jushin Liger continuing his retirement tour with a match at PWX in Charlotte, North Carolina. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:

PWX Presents Legend – Grady Cole Center | Charlotte, NC – July 7, 2019 PWX iTV CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: BILLY BRASH VS SAIEVE AL SABAH SAVANNAH EVANS w/ THE TOMMY THOMAS VS LINDSAY SNOW PWX #1 CONTENDER 4-WAY MATCH: BRIAN PILLMAN JR VS MASON MYLES VS PATRICK SCOTT VS DARIUS LOCKHART PWX WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: JASON CADE w/ THE TOMMY THOMAS VS SLIM J ROAD TO OPPORTUNITY BATTLE ROYAL: ROPPONGI 3K VS TRACER X & DREW ADLER HARLEM BRAVADO VS ROCKY ROMERO: SIX MAN TAG TEAM MAIN EVENT THE REVOLT! (CALEB KONLEY, ZANE RILEY, & MAN SCOUT JAKE MANNING) VS JOHN SKYLER, ETHAN CASE, & JUSHIN THUNDER LIGER 2019 CHAOTIC COUNTDOWN **30 Person Over The Top Rumble** Winner Becomes #1 Contender For The Chaotic Wrestling Heavyweight Championship **Heavyweight Championship Match** Christian Casanova vs Josh Briggs **NO DQ New England Championship Match** Mike Verna vs Brandon Locke **Tag Team Championship Match** Bear Country vs Sent 2 Slaughter **Women’s Championship Match** Tasha Steelz vs Kris Statlander **Intendergender 2 vs 1*** The Platinum Hunnies vs Brett Domino ESW Temperature Rising (06/29/2019) 1. Atticus Cogar vs Bill Collier 2. Jerk Cockins vs Puf 3. Jay Freddie vs Josh Alexander 4. ESW Tag Team Title: Chris Cooper & Will Calrissian vs James Sayga (c) 5. Brian Pillman Jr vs Kevin Bennett 6. Slade vs Ryze 7. Dakoda Orion vs Cloudy 8. Zachary Wentz vs Anthony Gaines 9. 2-out-3 Falls Match: RJ City vs Gregory Iron 10. Vinnie Moon vs “The Blade” Pepper Parks 11. ESW Heavyweight Title: Daniel Garcia vs Brandon Thurston (c) TCW High Tide 2019 28-06-19 TCW World Championship: Chuck Mambo vs. HT Drake vs. Brady Phillips Rampage Brown vs. Suger Dunkerton TCW Women’s Championship: Chakara vs. Roxxy The Lion kings vs. Crown of Thorns Spike Trivet vs. T.K. Cooper Will Kroos vs. ‘Big Guns’ Joe Rhio vs. Holidead vs. Shazza McKenzie Boris Koslov vs. Jack Turner ECCW Triple Crown ECCW presents Triple Crown, the biggest show in Sapperton Pensioners Hall history! – Eddie Osbourne VS Scotty Mac – Beef Boy VS Sonico – Nicole Savoy VS Nicole Matthews for the Women’s Championship – Travis Williams VS Sid Sylum – Moonshine Mafia (Judas Icarus & Eli Surge) VS Bishy Wishy (Bishop & Fergie) – Tony Baroni VS Adam Brooks VS Sammy Guevara VS Artemis Spencer for the Canadian Championship For more on the Highspots Wrestling Network streaming service, click here.