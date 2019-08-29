wrestling / News
Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Bar Wrestling, UWF, and AAW
– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service includes new Bar Wrestling and a whole lot more. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:
The Interview w/ Alicia Atout: Diamante
Welcome to a brand new series, hosted by “The Interview Queen” Alicia Atout and we kick things off with a very special first guest, Diamante!
The ladies discuss anything and everything, from movies, to music, cosplaying as Mileena, and of course wrestling! Diamante also opens up about revealing her relationship with fellow wrestler Kiera Hogan.
Sit back and enjoy this lady back new interview series, that we’re simply calling “The Interview w/ Alicia Atout”
Bonus Match
Queens of Combat Championship Match
Diamante VS Su Yung (c)
Land of Opportunity
PWX Presents Land of Opportunity
Saturday August 24, 2019 | Gastonia, NC
PWX iTV Championship Match
Tracer X vs Saieve Al Sabah
Effy vs Sugar Dunkerton
G.R.I.T vs Zach Cooper/Logan Creed
Mason Myles vs Moose
PWX Tag Team Championship Open Challenge
Revolt! vs Great Outdoors (Jake Manning & Grizzly Redwood)
PWX World Heavyweight Championship Match
Brian Pillman Jr. vs Slim J
Opportunity Knocks Ladder Match
Ethan Case vs Drew Adler vs Jason Cade vs Sir Rios Badu vs Serpentico vs Yahya vs Cam Carter
Bar Wrestling 42 Don’t Talk To Me Until I’ve Had My Coffee
Bar Wrestling 42 Results: Don’t Talk To Me Until I’ve Had My Coffee
August 21, 2019
Bootleg Theater
Los Angeles, CA
1. The RockNES Monsters vs Brandon Cutler & Gentleman Jervis vs Jordan Oliver & Isaias Velazquez vs Eye Candy Elliott & GPA
2. Watts vs Dom Kubrick
3. Los Luchas vs Andy Brown & Tyler Bateman
4. Delilah Doom vs Joey Ryan
5. Jungle Boy, Marko Stunt & Luchasaurus vs Diego Valles & PPRAY
6. Tenille Dashwood vs Shotzi Blackheart
7. Jake Atlas & Heather Monroe vs John Hennigan & Taya Valkyrie
7.12.19 – Destination Milwaukee – AAW Pro
Destination Milwaukee
7/12/19
Turner Hall Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI
Curt Stallion vs. Air Wolf
Besties in the World vs. Ace Austin/Clayton Gainz
Josh Briggs vs. Josh Alexander
AAW Women’s Championship Match
Taya Valkyrie vs. Jessicka Havok (c)
Sami Callihan vs. FATU
AAW Heritage Championship Match
Jake Something vs. Joey Avalon vs. PACO vs. Chuck Mambo
Juventud Guerrera vs. John Morrison
The Lucha Bros vs. Myron Reed/AR Fox
Puma King’s LUCHA VACATION w/ Speedball vs Ophidian & Joey Ryan’s Dick Flip Invitational
Demand Lucha! Presents…
Puma King’s LUCHA VACATION
Wednesday, August 7th, 2019
Opera House – Toronto, Ontario
1. Hype- Up Match
The Whisper vs Edna Pinheart
2. Intergender Match
Ethan Page vs Holidead
3. Royal Canadian Tag Team Championships
The Mane Event vs Space Pirates
4. Special Attraction Match
Ophidian vs “Speedball” Mike Bailey
5. “Amazing” Rory Gulak vs The Green Phantom
6. Dick Flip Invitational
Joey Ryan vs Everybody
7. Commonwealth Openweight Championship
“Wet Hot Canadian Summer Match”
Casanova Valentine vs Freddie Mercurio
8. Premier Championship
Puma King vs “The King of the North” Carter Mason
ESW Hit Me With Your Best Shot (08/17/2019)
1. ESW Interstate Title – Cheech vs Frankie Feathers (c)
2. Slade & Nick Sullivan vs Vince Valor & James Sayga
3. Evil Uno vs Colin Delaney
4. Chris Cooper, Will Calrissian & Caesar vs Vinnie Moon, Dakoda Orion & Ryze
5. Anthony Musso vs Brandon Thurston
6. Bill Collier open challenge
7. Atticus Cogar vs Josh Briggs vs Anthony Bennett
8. Jonny Puma vs Anthony Gaines
9. The Blade vs Trent
10. RJ City & a mystery partner vs Gregory Iron & a mystery partner
11. ESW Heavyweight Title: Jay Freddie vs Daniel Garcia (c)
CyberSLAM 2019
The most interactive show of the year CyberSLAM 2019 All match stipulations voted on by the fans. Trent Taylor takes on LT Falk in a Ladder match for his New South contract in the opening match. Gary Valiant and Francisco Ciatso takes on Tony Evans and Kid Dynamite in a Battle Bowl tag team match. Derek Neal and Jeremiah Plunkett go head to head in a very painful Leather Strap match. Chris Michaels vs Shawn Hurley in a first ever super kick match. The first man to land a super kick wins the match. Adrian Thomas and his dad MR. Thomas vs Exotic Dale and Brandon Wolfe for the New South tag team championships. Justin Grandberry defends his Alliance Championship inside a steel cage match against Kevin Weatherby. Two of the biggest men in the business John Irons takes on Cash FLO with Billy The P inside a steel cage match. The main event we have Damien Wayne defend his New South championship against Chase Stevens inside a steel cage.
TCW Hell Hath No Fury 4: Black Roses 28-07-19
TCW WOMENS CHAMPIONSHIP
Roxxy vs Debbie Keitel
Chakara vs Candyfloss
Pretty Little Killers vs Mercedes Blaze & Rose Wilde
Natalie Sykes vs Kanji
Violet O’Hara vs Gia Adams
Rhio vs Alfie Rogue
TCW Back To The Bad Ideas 16-08-19
TCW World Championship
Will Kroos vs. Stixx
TCW Women’s Championship
Roxxy vs. Jessica Light
TCW Tag Team Championships
Crashboat vs. Henchmen
TCW Open Championship
Rhio vs. Talia Martins
Mathew Brooks vs. Scotty Davies vs. Conner Mills vs. Lucky Kid
Darrel Allen vs. Sam Bailey
Malik vs. Joel Redsgrave
Joe Wade vs. Chuck Wood
NEW: Iron City Homecoming
Northeast Wrestling Presents
Iron City Homecoming
August 2nd, 2019
1. The Graysons vs. InZanely Rude
2. Battle Royal
3. Corey Graves & Dominic DeNucci Honor Bruno Sammartino
4. Brian Pillman Jr. vs. “Thrillride” Jimmy Preston w/ Jared Silberklet
5. “Man Scout” Jake Manning vs. Jaxon Argos
6. Facade vs. Wardlow
7. Billy Gunn & Sam Adonis vs. King Brian Anthony & Duke of Danger Daniel Evans w/ Baron Von Vito
8. NEW Title Match: Darby Allin vs. JT Dunn
9. Jerry “The King” Lawler vs. Dylan Bostic
UWF Live: Hardcore War 2
UWF returns to the New Alhambra Arena in Philadelphia for Hardcore War 2! A loaded card of action including Team 3D vs. Styles & Daniels, Corino vs. Rhodes in a Bullrope Match, and much more!!!
PWG’s Chris Bosh & Scott Lost vs. Team Macktion (Kirby & TJ Mack)
Chris Sabin vs. PWG’s Joey Ryan
April Hunter & JD Michaels vs. Daffney & Damien Wayne
Sabu vs. Danny Doring
Ruckus vs. Sonjay Dutt
Dustin Rhodes vs. Steve Corino – Bullrope Match
Senshi vs. Joey Matthews
Team 3D vs. AJ Styles & Christopher Daniels – Philly Street Fight
