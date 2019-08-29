Highspots Wrestling Network Adds Bar Wrestling, UWF, and AAW

– Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed this week’s additions to the Highspots streaming service includes new Bar Wrestling and a whole lot more. You can check out the full lineup for the Highspots Wrestling Network below:

The Interview w/ Alicia Atout: Diamante

Welcome to a brand new series, hosted by “The Interview Queen” Alicia Atout and we kick things off with a very special first guest, Diamante!

The ladies discuss anything and everything, from movies, to music, cosplaying as Mileena, and of course wrestling! Diamante also opens up about revealing her relationship with fellow wrestler Kiera Hogan.

Sit back and enjoy this lady back new interview series, that we’re simply calling “The Interview w/ Alicia Atout”

Bonus Match

Queens of Combat Championship Match

Diamante VS Su Yung (c)

Land of Opportunity

PWX Presents Land of Opportunity

Saturday August 24, 2019 | Gastonia, NC

PWX iTV Championship Match

Tracer X vs Saieve Al Sabah

Effy vs Sugar Dunkerton

G.R.I.T vs Zach Cooper/Logan Creed

Mason Myles vs Moose

PWX Tag Team Championship Open Challenge

Revolt! vs Great Outdoors (Jake Manning & Grizzly Redwood)

PWX World Heavyweight Championship Match

Brian Pillman Jr. vs Slim J

Opportunity Knocks Ladder Match

Ethan Case vs Drew Adler vs Jason Cade vs Sir Rios Badu vs Serpentico vs Yahya vs Cam Carter

Bar Wrestling 42 Don’t Talk To Me Until I’ve Had My Coffee

Bar Wrestling 42 Results: Don’t Talk To Me Until I’ve Had My Coffee

August 21, 2019

Bootleg Theater

Los Angeles, CA

1. The RockNES Monsters vs Brandon Cutler & Gentleman Jervis vs Jordan Oliver & Isaias Velazquez vs Eye Candy Elliott & GPA

2. Watts vs Dom Kubrick

3. Los Luchas vs Andy Brown & Tyler Bateman

4. Delilah Doom vs Joey Ryan

5. Jungle Boy, Marko Stunt & Luchasaurus vs Diego Valles & PPRAY

6. Tenille Dashwood vs Shotzi Blackheart

7. Jake Atlas & Heather Monroe vs John Hennigan & Taya Valkyrie

7.12.19 – Destination Milwaukee – AAW Pro

Destination Milwaukee

7/12/19

Turner Hall Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI

Curt Stallion vs. Air Wolf

Besties in the World vs. Ace Austin/Clayton Gainz

Josh Briggs vs. Josh Alexander

AAW Women’s Championship Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Jessicka Havok (c)

Sami Callihan vs. FATU

AAW Heritage Championship Match

Jake Something vs. Joey Avalon vs. PACO vs. Chuck Mambo

Juventud Guerrera vs. John Morrison

The Lucha Bros vs. Myron Reed/AR Fox

Puma King’s LUCHA VACATION w/ Speedball vs Ophidian & Joey Ryan’s Dick Flip Invitational

Demand Lucha! Presents…

Puma King’s LUCHA VACATION

Wednesday, August 7th, 2019

Opera House – Toronto, Ontario

1. Hype- Up Match

The Whisper vs Edna Pinheart

2. Intergender Match

Ethan Page vs Holidead

3. Royal Canadian Tag Team Championships

The Mane Event vs Space Pirates

4. Special Attraction Match

Ophidian vs “Speedball” Mike Bailey

5. “Amazing” Rory Gulak vs The Green Phantom

6. Dick Flip Invitational

Joey Ryan vs Everybody

7. Commonwealth Openweight Championship

“Wet Hot Canadian Summer Match”

Casanova Valentine vs Freddie Mercurio

8. Premier Championship

Puma King vs “The King of the North” Carter Mason

ESW Hit Me With Your Best Shot (08/17/2019)

1. ESW Interstate Title – Cheech vs Frankie Feathers (c)

2. Slade & Nick Sullivan vs Vince Valor & James Sayga

3. Evil Uno vs Colin Delaney

4. Chris Cooper, Will Calrissian & Caesar vs Vinnie Moon, Dakoda Orion & Ryze

5. Anthony Musso vs Brandon Thurston

6. Bill Collier open challenge

7. Atticus Cogar vs Josh Briggs vs Anthony Bennett

8. Jonny Puma vs Anthony Gaines

9. The Blade vs Trent

10. RJ City & a mystery partner vs Gregory Iron & a mystery partner

11. ESW Heavyweight Title: Jay Freddie vs Daniel Garcia (c)

CyberSLAM 2019

The most interactive show of the year CyberSLAM 2019 All match stipulations voted on by the fans. Trent Taylor takes on LT Falk in a Ladder match for his New South contract in the opening match. Gary Valiant and Francisco Ciatso takes on Tony Evans and Kid Dynamite in a Battle Bowl tag team match. Derek Neal and Jeremiah Plunkett go head to head in a very painful Leather Strap match. Chris Michaels vs Shawn Hurley in a first ever super kick match. The first man to land a super kick wins the match. Adrian Thomas and his dad MR. Thomas vs Exotic Dale and Brandon Wolfe for the New South tag team championships. Justin Grandberry defends his Alliance Championship inside a steel cage match against Kevin Weatherby. Two of the biggest men in the business John Irons takes on Cash FLO with Billy The P inside a steel cage match. The main event we have Damien Wayne defend his New South championship against Chase Stevens inside a steel cage.

TCW Hell Hath No Fury 4: Black Roses 28-07-19

TCW WOMENS CHAMPIONSHIP

Roxxy vs Debbie Keitel

Chakara vs Candyfloss

Pretty Little Killers vs Mercedes Blaze & Rose Wilde

Natalie Sykes vs Kanji

Violet O’Hara vs Gia Adams

Rhio vs Alfie Rogue

TCW Back To The Bad Ideas 16-08-19

TCW World Championship

Will Kroos vs. Stixx

TCW Women’s Championship

Roxxy vs. Jessica Light

TCW Tag Team Championships

Crashboat vs. Henchmen

TCW Open Championship

Rhio vs. Talia Martins

Mathew Brooks vs. Scotty Davies vs. Conner Mills vs. Lucky Kid

Darrel Allen vs. Sam Bailey

Malik vs. Joel Redsgrave

Joe Wade vs. Chuck Wood

NEW: Iron City Homecoming

Northeast Wrestling Presents

Iron City Homecoming

August 2nd, 2019

1. The Graysons vs. InZanely Rude

2. Battle Royal

3. Corey Graves & Dominic DeNucci Honor Bruno Sammartino

4. Brian Pillman Jr. vs. “Thrillride” Jimmy Preston w/ Jared Silberklet

5. “Man Scout” Jake Manning vs. Jaxon Argos

6. Facade vs. Wardlow

7. Billy Gunn & Sam Adonis vs. King Brian Anthony & Duke of Danger Daniel Evans w/ Baron Von Vito

8. NEW Title Match: Darby Allin vs. JT Dunn

9. Jerry “The King” Lawler vs. Dylan Bostic

UWF Live: Hardcore War 2

UWF returns to the New Alhambra Arena in Philadelphia for Hardcore War 2! A loaded card of action including Team 3D vs. Styles & Daniels, Corino vs. Rhodes in a Bullrope Match, and much more!!!

PWG’s Chris Bosh & Scott Lost vs. Team Macktion (Kirby & TJ Mack)

Chris Sabin vs. PWG’s Joey Ryan

April Hunter & JD Michaels vs. Daffney & Damien Wayne

Sabu vs. Danny Doring

Ruckus vs. Sonjay Dutt

Dustin Rhodes vs. Steve Corino – Bullrope Match

Senshi vs. Joey Matthews

Team 3D vs. AJ Styles & Christopher Daniels – Philly Street Fight